Man Utd confident over dream £75m signing as three deals planned

Manchester United still believe they can land Lewis Hall even though he recently penned a new contract at Newcastle United, with a report revealing INEOS’ plans for a triple signing.

In summer 2025, Man Utd overhauled their forward line by capturing Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. Fast forward to summer 2026, and United brought in Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba to revamp their midfield.

At the end of the current campaign, INEOS chiefs will turn their attention to Michael Carrick’s defensive options to complete the squad rebuild.

According to Theatre of Red, United are privately confident they will snare top left-back target Hall, despite the fact he signed a new five-year contract with Newcastle on September 11.

The report states: ‘Despite Lewis Hall’s decision to sign a new long-term deal at Newcastle, United still retain their desire to lure the 22-year-old to Old Trafford.

‘Although finances will dictate specific targets, and a world-record fee for a full-back has previously been touted, one source has maintained internal confidence in a deal.’

United had an approach for Hall rejected over the summer, and they plan to return for the 22-year-old next year.

Carrick’s side will have to offer Newcastle £75m or higher to strike an agreement for Hall.

The Englishman moving to Old Trafford would delight United fans, as Hall is viewed as a perfect long-term successor for Luke Shaw.

The report adds that United are tracking Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell as a backup target to Hall.

Hall or Mitchell could be among a ‘trio of new faces in defence’ at United next season.

Roma wing-back Wesley has emerged as a target for United on the right side of defence, having impressed the club’s director of data, Michael Sansoni.

Man Utd want three new defenders

The report adds: ‘Brazilian star Wesley has gained many admirers at Carrington, particularly in Michael Sansoni’s department.

‘At 23, the Roma man has been described as a classic wing-back who embodies much of the flamboyant ethos and cavalier mentality of many of the great United full-backs of old.’

United are also searching for a ‘distinguished’ centre-back who can ‘hit the ground running’ and ‘complement long-term prospects Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven’.

Recruitment chiefs have ‘compiled dossiers’ on Premier League targets such as Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton and Nottingham Forest’s Murillo.

United need to make a decision on current centre-backs Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez, as both of their contracts expire in June.

Ideally, United want to sign a centre-half with Premier League experience. But if players like Branthwaite or Murillo cannot be signed, then they could turn their attention to RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe’s stance on replacing Carrick at United immediately has emerged.