Top Man Utd journalist rates chances of 2027 Lewis Hall signing after BIG mistake

A chief Manchester United reporter has analysed their chances of landing top left-back target Lewis Hall from Newcastle United in 2027, after INEOS made a big error in their pursuit this year.

While Man Utd’s focus was largely on bolstering central midfield over the summer, they also made Hall their dream target to become Luke Shaw’s successor at left-back. However, the Red Devils were soon forced to postpone their move for the Englishman until next summer as Newcastle insisted they would not sell for any price.

United made a late loan approach for Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde, while they also considered a surprise move for Rayan Ait-Nouri of Manchester City.

UIltimately, though, no new left-back arrived at Old Trafford. INEOS chiefs did not want a signing to block Hall’s path into the starting lineup next season, while they also feel players such as Carlos Baleba, Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu can cover Shaw in the mean time.

We revealed on Wednesday that United fully intend to reopen talks for Hall next summer after being encouraged by his camp to make a move.

Newcastle plan to offer the 21-year-old a new contract, but he is keen on making the switch to Old Trafford.

During an appearance on the United! United! United! YouTube channel, the Manchester Evening News’ chief United correspondent, Tyrone Marshall, said: “It’s hard to say eight months out, but I think there’s a good chance they sign Lewis Hall next year.”

Marshall added that United should have moved for Hall earlier in the summer, before Newcastle agreed to sell other top stars.

“If United had gone in for him in May/start of June and had committed to it when Tonali hadn’t gone, and Guimaraes hadn’t gone, maybe it would’ve been a different story,” he said.

The Telegraph’s James Ducker has suggested United could sign as many as four new defenders at the end of the season.

Man Utd plot another huge summer

‘#MUFC have completed the second phase of their three-tier transfer strategy, with the defence revamp planned for next summer in a project that all told could cost in excess of £500m,’ he wrote on X.

‘But could not fast-tracking a new LB (like they did a GK last year) come back to bite them this season?

‘Could be two new FBs & two new CBs next summer depending on what happens with existing players but no recognised quality alternative to Shaw this season a gamble.’

Fellow journalist Ben Jacobs thinks United could have a quick start to the winter window.

“For United, I think they’re going to have urgency in January,” he said.

“If they don’t move in January and they leave everything until the summer, that could have a really detrimental knock-on effect on the second half of this season.”

But Roy Keane has explained why United should decide against signing Hall.