Man Utd to offer Lisandro Martinez new contract on two conditions

Manchester United have decided the conditions under which they will hand Lisandro Martinez a new contract, as per a report.

Martinez followed his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford in July 2022 when Man Utd paid £57million for his services. The Argentine is short compared to most centre-backs, standing at 5ft 9in tall, but he had earned the nickname ‘The Butcher’ at Ajax due to his aggressive and dominant performances.

Overall, Martinez has made 112 appearances for United, helping the Red Devils to win one FA Cup and one League Cup.

On his day, Martinez is a tenacious defender who can keep top strikers quiet, though his last two seasons have been badly impacted by injuries.

The 28-year-old is back fit, having started United’s last two matches under Michael Carrick.

Martinez’s contract expires at the end of the season. United have the option to extend it by a further year, but this situation has understandably led to speculation about his long-term future.

According to Football Insider, Martinez ‘will be offered a new long-term contract by Man United if he stays injury-free and has an impressive season’.

The report adds: ‘United will not rush into a decision with Martinez this season, even as he approaches the final six months of his initial contract.

‘They can extend his deal by one year by triggering an automatic extension option, which is likely as he begins the campaign as a starter under Michael Carrick.’

Martinez will get improved terms and a longer deal if he stays fit and forms a solid part of Carrick’s defensive line in the coming months.

Martinez’s impressive displays for Argentina in particular mean he is ‘likely to attract interest in January’, with rival clubs eyeing a potential pre-contract agreement with him.

Man Utd weigh up new Lisandro Martinez contract

It emerged on August 26 that Martinez is facing a fight to save his Old Trafford career as United weigh up his long-term viability.

And on September 2, it was reported that he is among four players who could be offloaded if they flop this term.

According to James Ducker of The Telegraph, United could sign as many as four new defenders in summer 2027 in the final stage of their £500m squad revamp.

That could include the capture of two new central defenders and two full-backs, with a left-back the top priority.

United and Liverpool have both been linked with Newcastle centre-back Malick Thiaw recently.

United have also been told to consider the ‘best left-back in the country’ amid Lewis Hall deciding to pen a new contract with Newcastle.