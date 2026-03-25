Liverpool allow Man Utd to sign award-winning speed demon as INEOS handed £80m boost

Manchester United have been given a free run at an electric Premier League wide man as Liverpool have reportedly stepped aside, while INEOS now have a better chance of signing an £80million midfielder, too.

Man Utd have put themselves in a great position to qualify for next season’s Champions League, as they currently sit third, with a six-point advantage over fifth-placed Liverpool. Making Europe’s premier knockout competition would help United to land several elite stars this summer.

The Red Devils are in the market for two new central midfielders, plus a new left-back and left winger. It seems one particular left-back deal is becoming more likely…

Man Utd plot Fulham raid

United have ‘added Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson to their summer shortlist’, according to Football Insider.

United are long-term admirers of Robinson and are poised to reignite their interest heading into the next transfer window.

Liverpool have previously been linked with the player, but the report states that they have cooled their interest. This leaves United in pole position to complete the deal.

INEOS see the USMNT star as a great option to provide Luke Shaw with competition and cover next season.

Robinson has developed a reputation as one of the Premier League’s finest left-backs. He often uses his blistering pace to maraud forward and get involved in attacks.

Robinson managed an impressive 10 Premier League assists last term, though it must be noted he has not been as effective this season.

Fulham look set to demand £30-35m for the 28-year-old, who was named the USMNT’s Player of the Year in 2024.

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Sandro Tonali latest

Man Utd and Arsenal have been given a major lift in the pursuit of Sandro Tonali as his ‘preferred’ club – Juventus – cannot afford Newcastle United’s £80m price tag, as per talkSPORT.

Juve would love to take the midfielder back to Italy, but them paying £80m has been described as a ‘near impossibility’, due to the lack of finances in Serie A.

This means the battle for Tonali is now likely to come down to Man Utd and Arsenal.

The Gunners held initial talks with Tonali’s representatives in January, but United have emerged as serious suitors.

The Italy international is a prime target for United as they seek two new midfielders ready for next season.

Newcastle are increasingly worried that Tonali may try to force his way out of St James’ Park, just as Alexander Isak did last year.

Double deal coming

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Man Utd are set to part ways with Jadon Sancho, while they are also finalising new contracts for Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo.

“First, to Jadon Sancho. As I mentioned recently, United consider the story over,” he said. “The loan to Aston Villa will be followed by a free exit this summer. United won’t trigger the contract extension option because it’s too expensive and the player is not in their plans.

“Jadon Sancho is free to decide his next move. Borussia Dortmund remain interested – that relationship is still strong, the bond with the fans, the atmosphere, everything. Financially, though, it will need compromises on salary to make it happen. There was also interest from Italy and Saudi Arabia, so this will be one to watch.

“Then, quick confirmation on Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo. Maguire’s new deal – almost done, valid until 2027, with an additional year option to 2028.

“And Kobbie Mainoo – negotiations for his new long-term contract are in the final stages. Target is to get everything signed before the end of this season – a five-year deal until June 2031, with improved salary and key role guaranteed.

“Both sides are optimistic – it’s almost there. United see Mainoo’s renewal as a priority for the future.”