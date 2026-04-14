Masterful Man Utd signing advances as ‘outstanding’ star warms to Prem transfer

Manchester United have edged closer to signing Marcos Senesi, with the Bournemouth star reportedly cooling on a transfer abroad.

Senesi has emerged as one of the most sought-after free agents in the Premier League. When joining Bournemouth in August 2022, the centre-back penned a four-year deal, and that contract is due to expire this summer.

This has presented elite Premier League clubs with a fantastic opportunity to land a top-class defender while saving money for other signings.

We revealed on April 3 that Senesi ‘dreams’ of joining Barcelona. talkSPORT have now provided an update on the situation, reporting that he was ‘originally keen to explore a move abroad’ amid interest from Atletico Madrid and Juventus.’

However, talkSPORT claim Senesi has warmed to the idea of staying in the Premier League, where Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur hold strong interest.

Man Utd simply must be considered frontrunners ahead of Tottenham, given the north London side’s problems this campaign and potential relegation.

Both United and Spurs have ‘explored’ moves for Senesi, and a switch to Old Trafford looks set to accelerate now that he is open to staying in England.

Chelsea could provide United and Spurs with competition for the Argentine, as they hold ‘historical interest’ in his services.

The report states that Senesi ‘is hoping to agree terms with a new club before the season ends.’

Senesi reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Bournemouth earlier this season that he would not be sold in January. Bournemouth understood the player’s desire to leave but did not want him to depart mid-season due to their push for European qualification.

United are in the market for a new central defender even after Harry Maguire penned a new contract, and Senesi would be a perfect solution.

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Man Utd, Liverpool, Tottenham all want same star

On Match of the Day, Danny Murphy called him ‘outstanding’ and praised his ‘phenomenal’ distribution after Bournemouth’s 2-1 win over league leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

As the 28-year-old is already shining in the Premier League, he would need little time to adjust to life at Old Trafford.

We revealed earlier this month that Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea have all been in contact with Senesi’s camp about a possible deal.

It has since been reported that both Liverpool and Spurs have held concrete talks to sign Senesi. However, United have burst into the race and will be confident about snaring him first.

Man Utd news: Carrick pressure ‘on’; Keane destroys star

Meanwhile, a senior reporter has stated that the pressure is ‘well and truly on’ for Michael Carrick after the home defeat to Leeds United.

Our sources have also provided an update on Carrick’s situation amid claims Man Utd could hold talks with an elite manager.

Roy Keane has blasted a £50million star and told United to never play him again.

Plus, United have been handed a transfer setback as Fabrizio Romano has revealed a target ‘loves Real Madrid’.