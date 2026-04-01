Romano drops bombshell on crazy Rashford rumour affecting Man Utd, Barcelona transfer

Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has responded to shock speculation that Barcelona’s option to sign Marcus Rashford permanently from Manchester United has expired.

Rashford left Man Utd last summer by joining Barcelona on a season-long loan that included a purchase clause worth €30million (£26m). That came after then United boss Ruben Amorim told Rashford to find a new club, resulting in his loan spell with Aston Villa in the second half of last season.

The forward has reignited his career in Catalonia, having established himself as a pivotal player under Hansi Flick.

His record stands at an impressive 10 goals and 13 assists from 39 matches, which includes Champions League strikes against Newcastle United (x2), Olympiacos (x2) and Copenhagen.

Flick and Barca president Joan Laporta are in agreement that the England ace would be a brilliant long-term signing for the club.

But Spanish outlet Cadena Ser claimed earlier on Wednesday that the €30m buy option ‘expired in March’, leaving Rashford’s Barca future ‘more uncertain than ever’.

However, Romano insists the clause remains active.

“Some stories coming out of Spain report that the buy option clause for Marcus Rashford from Man Utd to Barcelona – €30m – expired yesterday, at the end of March,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“Sources at both clubs suggest that the €30m option is still valid until the end of the season. So, if Barcelona arrive tomorrow and pay €30m, they can still sign Rashford.

“Now it’s on Barcelona to make a decision. Behind the scenes, Barcelona have an agreement with Rashford on contract terms, with his camp.

“But Barcelona would like to restructure the deal with Man Utd. Why? Because obviously for Barcelona, financially it’s going to be an important sum.

“Barcelona have several important targets. For example, at centre-back, Alessandro Bastoni. For sure, Barcelona want Bastoni, they are in contact with his camp.

“But, at this stage, Barcelona don’t know how much Inter will ask [for].

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Barca also need new striker

“Then there is the striker situation, we mentioned [Robert] Lewandowski. We know that for Barcelona, Julian Alvarez remains a name absolutely in mind.

“Atletico don’t want to sell Alvarez this summer. Then it’s going to be on Julian to decide his destination.

“You can understand that Barcelona would like to restructure the Rashford deal, instead of paying €30m, it is better doing another one-year loan.

“The message from Man Utd is, ‘we want the money, we want €30m, we don’t want another loan’.

“So at the moment, this is the distance between Barcelona and Man Utd.”

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