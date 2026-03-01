Man Utd eye superb £94m West Ham duo as Real Madrid plan buy-back clause

Manchester United have been linked with two West Ham United stars in a potential £94.5million (€108m / $127m) double deal, while the Red Devils are also battling Real Madrid for an impressive midfielder.

With West Ham at risk of relegation to the Championship, Premier League clubs are spying an opportunity to sign their best players in cut-price deals. Stars such as Jarrod Bowen, Jean-Clair Todibo, Mateus Fernandes, Crysencio Summerville and Max Kilman are all potential candidates for summer transfers in this scenario.

Man Utd track West Ham pair

We revealed on Friday that Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur are both keeping tabs on Bowen’s situation as we head towards the summer.

Sources have told us that Bowen’s commitment to West Ham is being tested by their struggles, and he views his future as ‘very open’.

The chances of the forward leaving West Ham will skyrocket if they are relegated, and Man Utd see him as a top-quality potential addition to their attack.

Spurs are also in the mix, having enquired about his availability in recent windows. West Ham have set Bowen’s price at £52.5m (€60m / $71m), though that will drop if they fail to stay in the top flight.

Man Utd have also been presented with the opportunity to sign his team-mate, Mateus Fernandes.

The Mirror have revealed that the Irons will have to sell players this summer regardless of whether they avoid relegation, due to their tricky financial situation.

The MEN suggest Fernandes could emerge as a target for Man Utd amid their midfield rebuild. The Red Devils were previously linked with him on January 22.

Fernandes joined West Ham from Southampton in a deal rising to £42m in August last year, and he has been one of their better performers during what has been a tough campaign.

Signing the Portuguese would see Man Utd replicate the deals they completed for Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha last summer. INEOS want proven Prem stars to help the club get back to the summit of English football, and both Bowen and Fernandes fit that mould.

Next Rodri eyed

United are considering a summer move for Spanish starlet Chema Andres but will face competition from Real Madrid to land him, we can reveal.

Sources have confirmed to us that United scouts have been deeply impressed by the defensive midfielder’s performances for Stuttgart this season.

Andres is only 20 years old and is fast emerging as one of the Bundesliga’s best young midfielders, having made 29 senior appearances this term.

Scouts from Man Utd, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United have all returned glowing reports on Andres, who has been compared to Rodri.

But Madrid are in control of Andres’ situation. When selling him to Stuttgart in July last year, Madrid included a £10m (€11m / $13.5m) buy-back clause.

We understand Madrid are considering activating that clause, just as they have done with Nico Paz.

Exit agreement reached

Sources have also provided us with an update on Marcus Rashford, who is starring on loan at Barcelona.

Rashford has moved a big step closer to joining Barca permanently after agreeing personal terms with the Catalan giants.

The forward has agreed to take a pay cut, as well as sacrificing some bonuses, to make the move a reality.

Sources state that Barca chiefs Joan Laporta and Deco have been ‘delighted’ with Rashford’s form and are ready to trigger their €30m (£26m / $35.5m) buy option.

There has been some speculation Rashford could return to Old Trafford now Ruben Amorim has been sacked, but the England star appears fully focused on Barca and is eager to continue his exciting new chapter in Catalonia.