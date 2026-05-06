Michael Carrick remains a strong candidate to become the next permanent Manchester United manager

Manchester United hiring Michael Carrick permanently is a mistake and will end in similar fashion to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s spell in charge at Old Trafford, according to an outspoken pundit.

Carrick took over on an interim basis in January following the sacking of Ruben Amorim. Not only has Carrick steadied the ship, he has gotten the best out of Man Utd’s recent signings, mended the relationship between players and supporters, and put the club on course to qualify for the Champions League.

In his second spell as Man Utd caretaker boss, Carrick has pulled off statement wins over Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool, helping the Red Devils make third spot their own.

United want to avoid past mistakes by not giving Carrick the permanent job too soon, as they did with Solskjaer. However, we can confirm that United decision-makers Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox are in agreement over Carrick’s appointment.

But Troy Deeney thinks Carrick could be gone in 18 months, similar to his predecessor, Solskjaer – who lasted two and a half years in the permanent role.

During an appearance on CBS Sports, the former striker said: “I still don’t know what their style of play is, are they an aggressive front foot team, are they a low block sit back team? I don’t know because each week they’re changing.

“Their performances have not been great, they’ve had good performances against Arsenal, City, but they haven’t had solid performances.

“We’ve seen this before from the club with Ole Gunnar Solskjær, he gets everybody up, I think Ole finished second.

“Then you give him the job, 18 months later you sack him because he’s not the person to take you forward.

“What’s the difference with Carrick? I don’t know, and I don’t think anyone does.”

Solskjaer was entrusted with bringing the feel-good factor back to Old Trafford in December 2018 following Jose Mourinho’s exit.

Solskjaer enjoyed a brilliant start to his interim spell, winning 14 of his 19 games in charge, prompting United to give him a three-year contract.

Things turned toxic at the start of the following campaign as United endured an awful start, though Bruno Fernandes’ arrival in January 2020 sparked a brilliant second half of the season.

Under Solskjaer’s guidance, United finished second in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season, while also losing the Europa League final to Villarreal.

The Norwegian penned a three-year contract extension in July 2021, but a series of embarrassing results saw him get sacked in November of that year.

Solskjaer managed to unite the players and fans, just as Carrick has done. The fact the two are United heroes from their playing days meant they got immediate love from supporters, something Ruben Amorim did not receive.

On Sky Sports, Gary Neville said Carrick can give United ‘stability’, though he still wants the club to consider a ‘world-class’ appointment.

“There’s no one really being seriously linked with the job. He [Carrick] has put himself in pole position with what he’s done,” Neville said.

“He’s re-established a few things. The way the club play and the system. I think there are things that have emerged that will give Man Utd fans comfort and that they are in safe hands.

“Man Utd need some stability. They’ve not had that for the last few years, but he will bring that in the sense that everyone trusts him.

“Fans like him, the players obviously like him. The owners will trust him. Next year, he’s got 55-60 games with the Champions League and surely they won’t go out in the first rounds of the cup competitions.

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Man Utd should pursue world-class coach – Neville

“Then it’s all a different level of management and scrutiny. It’s a lot more challenging. Does he have the experience? Does he have the body of work to rely upon?

“Some people say, ‘why don’t you give him a year contract and give him a further year to stabilise things further?’ I don’t think I can argue with that.

“But, if a world-class manager became available that has won titles, Manchester United should probably pursue that route because the last five managers have not had that super club experience. Michael would be another who has not quite got that.”

The United job was recently described as ‘Carrick’s to lose’.

United have shown interest in an impressive Premier League boss, but he has agreed a new contract at his current side.

INEOS are looking to back Carrick with a coaching coup this summer, we can reveal.