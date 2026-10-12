Michael Carrick sack coming at Man Utd as Merson analyses three replacements

Michael Carrick is facing a ‘nightmare week’ that could result in him being sacked by Manchester United, with Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe both lining up to get the job, according to Paul Merson.

Man Utd won just one of their five matches leading up to the international break, a run which saw the Red Devils lose to 10-man rivals Manchester City and get dumped out of the League Cup by Brighton. United’s 3-2 home defeat to Brighton was the first time in 50 years that they had gone 2-0 up at Old Trafford and still lost.

United were desperately poor in their next game against Fulham, and it took a deflected late strike from Matheus Cunha for them to rescue a 1-1 draw.

United fans were hopeful Carrick’s side would mark their return from international duty with a bang by overcoming bottom-of-the-table Tottenham Hotspur at home.

Bryan Mbeumo gave United the lead in the 73rd minute, and they looked set for victory when Spurs midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off five minutes later.

But United’s season went from bad to worse when Dominic Solanke equalised for the visitors in stoppage time.

A second consecutive 1-1 draw means it is now United’s worst start to a campaign in 40 years, as they sit 13th in the Prem after winning just one of their six league matches.

Merson is seriously concerned Carrick will be axed as United travel to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, before visiting in-form Leeds on Sunday.

‘After Saturday’s game, I’d more worried if you’re a Man Utd fan. I’ve seen signs with Tottenham that things can improve, there’s something there. I haven’t seen any signs with Man Utd at the moment,’ Merson wrote in his Sky Sports column.

‘Now, Michael Carrick is in trouble over the next two games. I hope he doesn’t get the sack, but he’s in trouble.

‘It’s a nightmare week for him. I couldn’t think of two worse games – and I don’t think they’re going to win either of them.

‘Atletico Madrid, at their ground, it’s a difficult game. They’re hard to beat, a very difficult team to play against and beat. They don’t let in a lot of goals.

‘Then you go to Leeds, who’s one of Man Utd’s champion enemies. This is a big, big, big football match. A big rivalry. And it’s one of Leeds’ biggest games.

‘And if you’re a Leeds fan, after the weekend, you’d be shocked if Man Utd beat them at Elland Road. Every Leeds fan would be disappointed if they didn’t get a result against Man Utd this weekend.

READ: Man Utd reach Carrick sack decision as expert reveals four tell-tale signs it’s game over

Carrick lacks ‘ideas’ to succeed at Man Utd – Merson

‘Now that’s a big swing in football. How many times have we said that about Leeds vs Man Utd games? And it tells you everything you need to know about Man Utd.

‘I’ve always said the same thing about Carrick. When they were playing well last season and he got them into the Champions League, everyone was saying: give him the job, give him the job.

‘But what I wanted to see was how he’d react when they go three or four games without a win… We’re seeing that now. It doesn’t seem like he is coming up with the ideas to get out of it.’

Merson continued: ‘United should have gone for Unai Emery. They should have done whatever they could to get someone like him. Someone with major experience, who has been around the block. This is a hard job.

‘Now, who else is going to come in? Eddie Howe is probably the man they’d go for. He’s the only one about isn’t he?

‘Antonio Conte could go in, he’d steady the ship. But I don’t know if he wants to play entertaining football and set the world alight. I don’t know what the Man Utd owners want.’

There have been suggestions Conte is already ‘reaching an agreement’ to replace Carrick at Old Trafford.