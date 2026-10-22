Man Utd choose between Antonio Conte, Julian Nagelsmann as Carrick sack talk explodes

Manchester United have reached a decision on whether to move for Antonio Conte or Julian Nagelsmann if they sack Michael Carrick, according to a report.

Speculation around Carrick’s future has exploded after Man Utd were thrashed 4-1 by Como in the Champions League on Wednesday night. United now sit 20th out of 36 teams in the competition’s league phase after winning just one of their three matches so far.

It has been a disastrous start to the season for Carrick’s side, as they were dumped out of the League Cup by Brighton, and have won only one of their seven Premier League games.

Bruno Fernandes turned the screw on Carrick and his coaching staff after the defeat in Como, questioning their poor tactics.

Conte, Nagelsmann, Eddie Howe and Fabian Hurzeler have all been linked with the United job in case INEOS fire Carrick.

As per The Telegraph, United chiefs are far more likely to appoint Nagelsmann in that scenario than Conte.

Nagelsmann is viewed as a ‘frontrunner’ and a ‘leading candidate’ for the role.

The 39-year-old ‘would like the role’ if given the opportunity, too. He is currently a free agent, having resigned as Germany boss after his country’s last-32 exit at the World Cup.

United’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, has backed a move for Nagelsmann as the pair previously had a successful spell together at RB Leipzig.

Conte, in contrast, has fallen down the shortlist. The report states: ‘It is understood that representatives have already lobbied for former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte, but that the Italian does not feature prominently in United’s considerations. It is argued he would not fit into the structure the club is determined to adopt.’

We confirmed on Thursday morning that United remain fully behind Carrick, hoping he can turn the club’s fortunes around and accepting they let him down with their summer business (or lack of).

Our reporting has been backed up by The Telegraph, who state that United ‘maintain they still support Carrick’ despite a ‘terrible start to the season’.

Our sources state that the next four games could be crucial in determining Carrick’s future. United face Bournemouth on Sunday, then Chelsea, Roma and Aston Villa.

We revealed on October 15 that Conte is eager to take charge of United, as intermediaries acting on his behalf have contacted Old Trafford officials to try and kickstart a move.

While United appreciate they potentially need a bigger personality than Carrick to take over next, Conte is seen as too much of an abrasive figure.

Recent reports in the Italian media have claimed Conte is ‘reaching an agreement’ to become United’s new head coach.

Conte ‘has no agreement’ with Man Utd – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano reacted to such speculation by saying: “From Italy we have reports of Antonio Conte already being in agreement with Manchester United, of Antonio Conte already giving his word to Manchester United in case they decide to replace Michael Carrick, to sack Michael Carrick.

“My understanding is that Antonio Conte has no agreement with any club.

“Antonio Conte is always an attractive option when it’s about managers opportunity and the big news as I told you over the recent weeks this year compared to the past is that Antonio Conte could be open to taking a top job mid-season.

“So Conte could be open to the right opportunity this season even if it’s not at the end of the season.

“So for a new cycle but already mid-season, that’s the update, but then saying that Antonio Conte already has an agreement with Man United and some reports in Italy are suggesting that Conte is not going to Juventus, Conte is not going to Milan is not going nowhere because he already has an agreement with Man United.

“That’s not true. Conte has no agreement done.

“Conte is open to opportunities open to restart. Conte rejected a crazy financial proposal from Saudi but again Conte is not closing doors or closing any agreement yet with any club.”

Romano has also discussed links between United and Brighton boss Hurzeler.