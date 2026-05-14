Manchester United’s hierarchy have opened talks with Michael Carrick’s camp ahead of him becoming the club’s next permanent manager, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that the deal is now advancing towards completion ahead of the end of the season.

Carrick has made a major impression since stepping into the interim role in January following Ruben Amorim’s departure, transforming both results and the atmosphere around Old Trafford during a crucial period for the club.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last week that Manchester United’s key decision-makers had reached unanimous agreement internally over pursuing Carrick as the long-term successor, and discussions have now accelerated significantly in recent days.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Carrick has agreed in principle to take the role permanently, whilst the deal is not done according to club officials – they are set to work through the details before the appointment is officially announced once a contract is finalised.

United have consistently maintained throughout the process that their final decision would not be based solely on results, despite the team’s strong form under the former midfielder.

Instead, club executives have placed huge emphasis on the wider impact Carrick has made behind the scenes, including improvements in dressing-room morale, player relationships, training standards and overall stability within the squad.

Director of football Jason Wilcox has played a leading role throughout the process and is understood to have been one of Carrick’s strongest supporters internally from the outset.

Wilcox was instrumental in appointing Carrick on an interim basis earlier this year and has remained convinced the former England international possesses the leadership qualities, tactical intelligence and cultural understanding needed to guide Manchester United forward.

TEAMtalk understands chief executive Omar Berrada and head of recruitment Christopher Vivell have also fully aligned behind the appointment after extensive internal discussions.

Fresh talks involving co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ultimately helped finalise the club’s position, with the hierarchy now united in their belief that Carrick is the correct choice to lead the next phase of United’s rebuild.

Despite the growing confidence around Carrick, United did carry out a broad assessment of alternative candidates before reaching their final conclusion.

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Man Utd snub top coaches for Michael Carrick

We can reveal Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery were all discussed seriously during the process.

The club also explored the profiles of elite-level managers including Luis Enrique, Diego Simeone and Carlo Ancelotti, while Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola and former England manager Gareth Southgate were also considered among wider strategic conversations.

However, sources state Carrick increasingly separated himself from the competition due to the response he generated internally across multiple departments at the club.

Players are understood to have responded extremely positively to his management style with captain Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo amongst those pushing his case to land the job, while senior figures have been impressed by the calm authority and clarity he has brought during a turbulent campaign.

We understand Manchester United are now hopeful the agreement can be fully finalised before the club’s final game of the season at Brighton, allowing Carrick to head into the summer window with clarity over his position and influence over recruitment planning.

Work has already begun behind the scenes on shaping the squad for next season, and Carrick has already had some input into transfer strategy alongside Wilcox and Vivell. The fact Carrick has worked so well with summer signings Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens only underlines to Wilcox and Vivell that he is the right fit for their plans.

United’s hierarchy believe continuity, modern tactical structure and rebuilding the club culture are all essential moving forward and they now view Carrick as the man capable of delivering that vision.

We can confirm that Carrick would love United to sign a Bournemouth ace, but Chelsea are considering splashing a huge fee on him.

Our sources state that United have also reignited their pursuit of a dominant Borussia Dortmund player.