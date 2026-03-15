Man Utd to launch ‘blockbuster offer’ for dazzling midfielder with ‘world-class talent’

Manchester United are rivalling Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich for sensational Belgian talent Nathan De Cat, according to a report.

De Cat is a 17-year-old central midfielder who has already broken into the Anderlecht starting eleven despite his tender age. He has made 36 appearances in all competitions so far this term, chipping in with three goals and five assists.

De Cat is emerging as a superb deep-lying playmaker. He possesses fantastic game intelligence, vision, close control and composure, while he is also an imposing figure, standing at 6ft 4in tall.

The teenager is one of the best young players Anderlecht have ever produced, and he is being lined up for a major summer transfer.

German outlet Fussball Daten report that it is the ‘Bundesliga vs the Premier League’ in the race for De Cat.

They describe De Cat as a ‘world-class talent’ who has been honed in Belgium’s ‘leading talent factory’, Anderlecht.

Man Utd and Tottenham are ‘in the running’ to land the wonderkid. Both clubs sent scouts to watch De Cat score during Anderlecht’s 2-2 draw with Club Brugge on March 8.

Germany’s biggest clubs are vying for De Cat, having identified him as an ‘elite-level talent’. Man Utd and Spurs will face competition from the likes of Bayern, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig for his capture.

The report states that United, Spurs and Bayern are among the sides plotting ‘blockbuster offers’ to prise De Cat away from Anderlecht.

The Belgian outfit will only ‘consider serious offers worth €30-35m’ (£26-30m) to sell their academy graduate.

We revealed on November 14 that Spurs and Aston Villa are aiming to sign De Cat to future-proof their respective midfields.

The Belgium U18 international has become the latest midfielder to appear on United’s radar. The Red Devils are planning to sign two new midfielders this summer to replace Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

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Top Man Utd target could head elsewhere

Elliot Anderson is United’s No 1 target for the position. However, Manchester City believe they are frontrunners for the Nottingham Forest star, while Newcastle United are plotting a reunion with him.

Anderson heading to either City or Newcastle would force Man Utd to move for other targets such as Carlos Baleba or Adam Wharton.

Cheaper options include Tyler Adams, Mateus Fernandes and Freiburg’s Johan Manzambi.

We confirmed on Friday that Man Utd are showing interest in Bournemouth’s Adams, who could be available for £45m.

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