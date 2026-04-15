Luis Enrique and Unai Emery are among five top-class coaches being considered by Manchester United, with Michael Carrick’s chances of getting the job permanently having taken a big hit, as per a report.

Carrick has received widespread praise since taking over as Man Utd interim boss in January. The former midfielder has gotten United playing exciting football while challenging for Champions League qualification.

Carrick has helped Kobbie Mainoo’s development to get back on track, while Bruno Fernandes’ form under the temporary head coach has been sensational.

However, Carrick has hit the first difficult patch of his second interim spell at Old Trafford. The 2-1 home defeat to Leeds United saw Aston Villa and Liverpool gain ground on them in the race for a top-five spot.

According to senior United reporter David McDonnell, who now works for SPORTbible, both the result and performance against Leeds were severely damaging for Carrick as he aims to earn a long-term contract as Man Utd head coach.

The 44-year-old’s chances have been ‘dealt a major blow’ as he ‘loses the support of the United hierarchy.’

There are ‘fresh doubts’ over Carrick’s ability to guide United into a successful new era, as INEOS officials hold ‘huge concern’ over the ‘lack of intensity and purpose’ against Leeds.

Decision-makers Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox are ‘wary of falling into the same sentimental trap’ that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earn the job permanently in March 2019.

The report adds: ‘That is why United are still assessing candidates including Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique, Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann, Aston Villa head coach Emery and Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, while Andoni Iraola is also under consideration.’

United previously held interest in Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti, but they look set to stay at England and Brazil respectively.

Glasner has decided to leave Palace at the end of the season, and there was a twist on Tuesday as Iraola opted to follow suit at Bournemouth.

It has already been suggested that Iraola’s availability could see United perform a U-turn over hiring Carrick.

In addition to United, Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen and Athletic Club are all keen on Iraola.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Spanish tactician would be ‘open’ to replacing Carrick if given the opportunity.

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Sources insist Carrick still impressing

Enrique would be the standout candidate, given his incredible success at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, though he is highly likely to remain in the French capital.

Despite all the noise about United moving away from Carrick, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, insists the Englishman remains in a strong position to get the permanent job.

“When you speak to United and people within the club, they have garnered so much respect for Carrick and his team in terms of how they have managed the club, not just the first team,” Bailey said.

“Players and staff alike have been truly bowled over by his tenure – the way he operates is hugely impressive.”

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