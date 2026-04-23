Michael Carrick remains a strong candidate to become the next permanent Manchester United manager

Manchester United will not wait until the end of the season to appoint their next permanent manager and will actually make concrete moves once Champions League qualification is secured, according to a transfer reporter.

Man Utd sacked Ruben Amorim in January and hired Michael Carrick on an interim basis until the end of the campaign. Carrick has earned plaudits for the great work he has done at Old Trafford, stabilising United first before steering them into third place.

The Premier League’s top five will qualify for the Champions League, and United need just two more wins to book their spot in Europe’s premier club competition.

Carrick has left a big impression on INEOS chiefs and has emerged as the frontrunner for the permanent job.

In an interview with The United Stand, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that both United’s move for Carrick, and the timing of the appointment, could be ‘complicated’ by their elite targets.

Jacobs also explained how United could make an official announcement sooner than previously thought.

“Manchester United would like to wrap up this process in late April or early May, not definitively at the end of the season,” he said. “Some candidates may complicate that.

“Although [it’s] true Carrick is a frontrunner, and although [it’s] true there is a stronger chance now than when he first took the job that Carrick gets this, Man Utd won’t just hand it to him on a silver platter, there will be outreach to other candidates, there will be a thorough process.

“I would expect development in the coming weeks because my information is not that Man Utd are going to wait until the end of the season, my information is that they’re going to wait until they secure Champions League football.”

Jacobs continued: “Carrick is basically doing all he can. He doesn’t carry an interim title, he’s part of the recruitment meetings, he’s liked by the players, transition-wise he would be the easiest choice and the quickest appointment, and if he gets Champions League football, which is looking highly likely, we might see some progress there.”

Thomas Tuchel has long been linked with the United job, but he recently signed a contract extension to remain England boss.

“If Tuchel hadn’t extended at England, Man Utd would’ve gone big on Tuchel,” Jacobs disclosed.

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Man Utd consider Carrick after Tuchel setback

“They would’ve seen whether or not they could speak to him early, clarify if he was interested, and maybe moved forward with him, but he signed a new deal.”

Julian Nagelsmann, Andoni Iraola and Unai Emery have all been linked with the United job, too.

Discussing Germany manager Nagelsmann, Jacobs added: “There is still a concrete possibility that Nagelsmann joins a club domestically after this World Cup, even though his Germany contract runs [until July 2028].

“Man Utd haven’t made a formal approach to Nagelsmann or any other candidate.”

Iraola has emerged as an option for United after confirming he will leave Bournemouth when his contract expires this summer.

The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen and Sunderland could also consider Iraola after the fantastic work he has done at Bournemouth.

Emery would be a superb appointment for United, though it will be tough to prise him away from Aston Villa.

In terms of potential signings, United could splash out £200million on two brilliant captures this summer.