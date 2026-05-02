New Man Utd manager target revealed with job ‘Carrick’s to lose’

Manchester United created a three-man managerial shortlist earlier this season, though Michael Carrick is in a strong position to get the role permanently, according to a report.

Head coach Ruben Amorim was sacked in January after 14 months in charge at Old Trafford. Man Utd endured historic new lows under the Portuguese, finishing 15th in the Premier League last term.

Their fortunes under Amorim improved this campaign, but he fell out with director of football Jason Wilcox over tactics and January transfers, prompting the club to act.

Carrick took on the job on an interim basis until the end of the season, and he has steered United into third place.

The former midfielder has done a brilliant job to unite the team and fanbase, as their relationship had been seriously tested during Amorim’s divisive reign.

United reporter Samuel Luckhurst has provided an update for The Sun, stating that Carrick is now the ‘frontrunner’ to become the club’s new permanent head coach.

The job has even been described as ‘effectively Carrick’s to lose’.

However, Luckhurst also gives some insight into the other candidates, claiming Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner and Fabian Hurzeler were all ‘shortlisted’ even before Amorim was sacked.

The report mainly focuses on Iraola, who is being eyed by numerous big clubs following his exceptional work at Bournemouth. The Basque tactician has decided to leave Bournemouth when his contract expires this summer, putting United and other sides on alert.

United have been linked with Iraola and Glasner before, but the fact Hurzeler has been named as an option is interesting.

He has never really been mentioned before when it comes to Amorim’s permanent replacement.

Hurzeler is only 33 years old but built up a great reputation at St Pauli in Germany before getting the Brighton job in June 2024.

Since replacing Roberto De Zerbi, Hurzeler has made Brighton far more direct. He has implemented a high-intensity press, while also urging his side to create overloads in wide areas when on the ball.

At the time of writing, Brighton sit seventh in the Premier League, and have a chance of qualifying for European competition.

While Hurzeler is another name on United’s radar, the report does note that he is probably too inexperienced to become their head coach this summer.

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Carrick on pole for Man Utd job

Glasner, meanwhile, has done a fantastic job at Crystal Palace, but United do not feel he would be the right fit.

Intriguingly, recent reports have suggested INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe would like Gareth Southgate to manage United one day.

We confirmed last weekend that Southgate has been discussed by the United hierarchy. Carrick, however, can be considered the strong favourite.

If United endure a poor end to the season under Carrick, we understand United may also consider Julian Nagelsmann and Unai Emery.

But the players love working for Carrick, and he will be quietly confident about getting the job full-time.

In terms of Carrick’s first potential signing, our sources state that a surprise Serie A star is a ‘major attraction’ for two reasons.