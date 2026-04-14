Man Utd plot stunning Michael Carrick U-turn as Liverpool manager battle ignites

Michael Carrick’s chances of becoming permanent head coach at Manchester United have dipped as INEOS could enter into a manager battle with Liverpool, according to a report.

Carrick has done a great job as Man Utd interim boss, rectifying several of Ruben Amorim’s mistakes and bringing the feel-good factor back to Old Trafford. Carrick has helped the United players win back supporters by putting in exciting performances and pick up much-needed wins.

The Red Devils are in a good position to qualify for next season’s Champions League, though the 2-1 home defeat to Leeds United on Monday night dented their chances.

Carrick has been warned the pressure is ‘well and truly on’ as he faces the first difficult period of his interim spell.

Up until recently, INEOS chiefs appeared firmly set on giving Carrick the job permanently. But new speculation suggests an elite manager could arrive at Old Trafford instead.

Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique are both targets, while Andoni Iraola is another option now that he has confirmed he will leave Bournemouth this summer.

According to The i Paper, Iraola is ‘high on Man Utd’s shortlist’.

The report adds: ‘Sources have suggested that Manchester United were close to offering Michael Carrick the permanent role but Iraola’s availability may shift their thinking.’

Iraola is also a candidate to become the new manager of Liverpool or Newcastle United, amid pressure on Arne Slot and Eddie Howe respectively.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have been tracking the Spaniard ever since Oliver Glasner decided to leave.

Iraola was linked with Liverpool swiftly after it emerged that he would be leaving Bournemouth.

Iraola is the Premier League boss most likely to take charge of Liverpool if Slot is sacked, emerging as one of Xabi Alonso’s main competitors for the job.

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Andoni Iraola picking up plenty of interest

We can confirm that Marco Rose and Kieran McKenna are two leading contenders to succeed from Iraola at Bournemouth.

In addition to the likes of Man Utd and Liverpool, we understand that Iraola is picking up strong interest from Bayer Leverkusen and Athletic Club.

Leverkusen are debating whether to sack Kasper Hjulmand, while Athletic Club are preparing for Ernesto Valverde’s exit this summer.

Iraola is a supporter of Athletic Club, so that move would be particularly rewarding.

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