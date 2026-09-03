Man Utd stars disappointed by INEOS transfer failure as quickfire January deals planned

Manchester United players were hoping INEOS would make one signing in particular in the summer, according to a journalist, while the Red Devils are gearing up for a busy January transfer window.

Man Utd completely revamped their midfield during the recent transfer window, signing Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans for a combined fee of £155million. They also brought in backup goalkeeper Karl Darlow on a free transfer from Leeds United and captured exciting winger talent Tynan Thompson from Tottenham Hotspur for £8m.

But the Red Devils did not land a new striker after refusing to let Joshua Zirkzee join Everton on deadline day, while they also opted against making a left-back signing…

Man Utd concerns emerge

Laurie Whitwell has suggested members of the first-team squad will be disappointed by the fact INEOS did not snare a centre-forward over the summer.

On the Talk of the Devils podcast, Whitwell said: “From people I’ve spoken to, the players were looking at that area and saying that Sesko needs somebody else to alternate with, a focal point which could allow Mbeumo and Cunha to adopt their more natural positions.

“From what I can tell, left-back wasn’t as pressing in the players’ minds because of their faith in Luke Shaw, and he’s got support from the squad for all the time he’s been at the club.”

Whitwell has tipped United to ‘revisit’ Zirkzee’s situation in January as he continues to pick up interest from Everton and several Italian clubs.

Should United allow the Dutchman to leave, then they could move for either Crystal Palace hitman Jean-Philippe Mateta or Freiburg’s Igor Matanovic to replace him.

Exciting January plans

Fellow reporter Ben Jacobs has predicted United to make a fast start to the winter window.

Jacobs told The United Stand: “For United, I think they’re going to have urgency in January.

“If they don’t move in January and they leave everything until the summer, that could have a really detrimental knock-on effect on the second half of this season.”

In addition to holding talks for a new No 9 in January, United could reopen negotiations for Leicester City midfielder Louis Page and potentially make a loan move for a left-back.

Keane questions transfer target

Newcastle’s Lewis Hall is United’s top target for the left-back position next summer, though Roy Keane isn’t convinced by the move.

“I don’t think Hall is the answer. He’s not bad, don’t get me wrong,” Keane said on The Overlap.

“I don’t think he’s a good defender.

“We’re going back to that [conversation]: what’s your priority in a defender now?

“Of course you want him to be comfortable in possession, of course, but first and foremost, they can defend because that’s what your challenge is now.

“Whatever it is with your attacking players, ‘Listen lads, two midfielders and an attacking four, go and win us the game but we’ve got to be solid defensively’, even if it’s sacrificing being good on the ball.”