Man Utd ready £42m bid for explosive left winger to replace Marcus Rashford

Manchester United are preparing an opening offer for Sporting CP ace Flavio Goncalves, according to a report, though there is disagreement over his transfer value.

Goncalves is a 19-year-old winger who was born in France but represents Portugal U21s on the international stage as he has Portuguese parents. After impressing Paris Saint-Germain scouts, Goncalves and his family returned to Portugal, where he developed in the Rio Ave and Sporting academies.

The left winger, who likes to cut inside on his stronger right foot, gained promotion to Sporting’s first team in July, and he has quickly emerged as a key player for their head coach, Rui Borges.

Goncalves has notched three goals and one assist in nine appearances for Sporting so far this season.

The teenager has massive potential, and he could be the next player to leave Sporting in a big-money deal.

CaughtOffside claim Man Utd and Chelsea are showing ‘growing interest’ in Goncalves and are ‘readying January moves’ to prise him away from the Portuguese giants.

United and Chelsea are ‘preparing to test the waters’ with bids worth €45-50m (£38-42m) for the attacker.

It remains to be seen whether such a fee could convince Sporting to sell. The report tips them to demand his full €60m (£50m) release clause before selling in January.

Sporting believe Goncalves will one day become a €100m (£84m) player, and they want to tie him down to a new contract with an exit clause worth that amount.

Goncalves, though, is likely to be tempted by a big transfer to the Premier League, which could see him reject the offer of a new deal.

Scouts from United and Chelsea, as well as LaLiga and Serie A sides, have been ‘wowed’ by his ‘explosive acceleration, one‑on‑one dribbling ability, agility in tight spaces, and direct goal contribution’.

Man Utd, Chelsea eyeing Flavio Goncalves

Chelsea will provide United with stern competition for Goncalves as they have a ‘good relationship with Sporting’ after the £40m deal which took Geovany Quenda to Stamford Bridge.

If United win the race for Goncalves, then it could see them move on from current left winger, Marcus Rashford.

The latter started this season well at Old Trafford after failing to join Barcelona permanently in the summer, only for a hip injury to disrupt his campaign.

Rashford wanted to return to Barca, while United were keen to offload his huge £325,000-a-week wages.

Landing Goncalves would reduce United’s reliance on Rashford, but there does not seem to be a market for the Englishman now Barca have captured Anthony Gordon.

United being linked with Goncalves comes amid mounting speculation over Michael Carrick’s future as head coach.

Carrick has been criticised for apologising during his latest press conference, while Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s managerial preference has emerged.