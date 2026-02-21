A former Manchester United forward has outlined which players he thinks the Red Devils should move for as they prepare for life after Casemiro, with Newcastle United maestro Sandro Tonali among three high-quality options.

Casemiro has confirmed he will leave Man Utd on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season. The Brazilian is expected to secure a lucrative switch to the Middle East, most likely in Saudi Arabia, though Major League Soccer is another possibility.

United are on the hunt for at least two new midfielders this summer as Manuel Ugarte could swiftly follow Casemiro out of Old Trafford due to his poor form.

Ex-United star Louis Saha has named Newcastle pair Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes as two ‘monsters’ who would transform his old side’s midfield.

Saha also proposed a new midfield partnership for United involving Crystal Palace’s Wharton and Guimaraes.

“I’ve always been a big fan and defender of Casemiro,” Saha said (via the Mirror).

“He was asked to do one too many roles in the last two years, but that’s been cut and now he’s settled and his role is defined. He’s proved he’s a world-class player and I understand why the fans want him to stay.

“United need aggressiveness and someone that will dictate the midfield. I see someone more like Tonali or Guimaraes, who are two monsters in midfield.

“With players like [Kobbie] Mainoo, you need someone alongside him who has the experience and vision to manage the transition when Casemiro goes. You need that experience, directness and divisiveness. It’ll be hard to replace.

“If you bring in a young player, it’s a disruption. It’s great for the future, but you need experience. If Casemiro goes, I think a combination of Wharton and Guimaraes would be great because Guimaraes is more of a captain.”

Tonali, Guimaraes will cost Man Utd £160m

Tonali and Guimaraes have both been valued at £80-100million amid interest from top clubs. We confirmed on February 11 that Man Utd hold genuine interest in Tonali, with Arsenal also in the mix.

We understand Tonali’s camp did have brief and informal contact with Arsenal officials, despite public claims to the contrary.

Tonali is considering his future and could be tempted by a return to Italy, where Juventus are huge admirers.

Guimaraes, meanwhile, has interest from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. But we revealed on January 13 that Newcastle are ready to offer him a new contract to keep those clubs at bay.

It emerged on Friday that United have reduced their midfield shortlist from 8-12 down to five.

As things stand, their favoured targets are Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba. But they will have to spend around £200m to sign the Premier League duo.

