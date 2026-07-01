Scholes tells Man Utd to hijack £100m Prem deal for ‘top-class’ star

Paul Scholes has explained why Manchester United must beat Tottenham Hotspur to the stunning capture of Sandro Tonali if they want to be taken seriously next season.

Arsenal held talks with Tonali’s entourage in January, but it is their north London rivals Tottenham who have moved into pole position for the Newcastle United star. Spurs have reportedly agreed personal terms with the midfielder after Roberto De Zerbi made him a key target.

Spurs have had an opening £75million bid for Tonali rejected, and we revealed on Saturday that they are ready to return with an incredible £100m offer.

Spurs’ current record signing is the £65m spent on Dominic Solanke, and they are poised to obliterate that figure to make Tonali the new face of their midfield.

Manchester City are competing with Spurs to land Tonali, even after agreeing a £116m deal for Elliot Anderson.

Man Utd have struck a £35m agreement for Atalanta’s Ederson and could follow up on that move with two more midfield signings this summer.

Old Trafford icon Scholes wants Tonali to be United’s next target.

“The centre of the pitch is a big problem for me. You don’t feel like something is happening either, there’s nothing, there are no rumours,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’ve said it, I said it on the podcast [The Good, The Bad & The Football] six months ago, I love Tonali from Newcastle. It looks like a few clubs are in for him, including Tottenham.

“It doesn’t sound like we are in for him, but I think that would be… he knows the Premier League, he’s been with Newcastle for two or three years, obviously he had a year where he couldn’t play, but I think he’s a top-class midfield player.”

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Man Utd face transfer setback

We confirmed on Friday that Tonali wants to join Spurs, despite their recent struggles. De Zerbi taking charge of the club is proving to be a big draw for targets such as Tonali.

We understand Spurs have beaten United to West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, too, which would signal a major transfer blow for Michael Carrick’s side.

Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha and Alex Scott of Bournemouth are two more midfield targets for United.

The fact Bournemouth do not want to sell Scott means Nmecha appears to be the more likely addition for the Red Devils.

A top source has confirmed that an enquiry has been made about Nmecha’s availability.

Our sources state that the German can be signed for less than €100m (£86m), and that he is interested in returning to the Premier League this summer.