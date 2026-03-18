Spectacular £86m Man Utd signing advances as ‘dream’ move ‘increasingly likely’

Manchester United are edging closer to the stunning signing of Newcastle United ace Sandro Tonali, with a journalist having provided the latest, while a second transfer involving the Red Devils is becoming ‘increasingly concrete’.

Man Utd will sign at least two new central midfielders this summer to offset the departures of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte. They previously identified Elliot Anderson as their No 1 target, though Manchester City are leading the race for the Nottingham Forest star.

With this in mind, United have turned their attention to the likes of Tonali, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba. And there has now been a big update…

Man Utd pushing to land Tonali

United are ‘seriously working’ on capturing Tonali, having ‘kept tabs’ on his situation ‘for a long time’, according to German reporter Christopher Michel, who works for Absolut Fussball.

Michel adds that Tonali is ‘quite open’ to moving to Manchester, which represents a major boost for Michael Carrick’s side.

Numerous reports have tipped the Italy star to consider a move away from Newcastle this summer so he can continue playing in the Champions League. Newcastle currently sit ninth in the Premier League, seven points off the top five.

Tonali is keen on a return to Italy, but Serie A clubs cannot afford his huge €100million (£86m) price tag – significantly increasing his chances of joining another Premier League side.

We confirmed on March 9 that both United and Arsenal are showing firm interest in the classy 25-year-old. At that stage, Arsenal were thought to be in pole position for Tonali, but that now appears to have changed.

We revealed over the weekend that Newcastle could consider a mega move to reunite with Anderson if they lose Tonali or Bruno Guimaraes. However, they will have to overcome City to snare Anderson.

In addition to Tonali, Man Utd are also keen on fellow Newcastle stars Anthony Gordon and Guimaraes. Although, the prospect of Newcastle selling more than one of their top players this summer is unlikely.

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Sancho nears exit

Jadon Sancho is preparing to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer in the summer, as Man Utd have no intention to extend his contract.

As per German newspaper Bild, the winger has decided a return to Borussia Dortmund is his ‘dream destination’.

Such a transfer is becoming ‘increasingly concrete and is now very likely’, the report claims.

Dortmund chiefs were previously ‘divided’ over the potential move, but have now warmed to re-signing Sancho yet again.

The Englishman has fond memories of Dortmund, having shone there before convincing United to spend a massive £73m on him in July 2021.

Sancho spent the second half of the 2023-24 campaign back on loan at BVB, playing in the Champions League final, while he is currently on loan at Aston Villa.

Rashford to Barcelona in ‘delicate position’

Marcus Rashford’s permanent transfer to Barcelona is delicately poised as they have yet to agree a deal with United, we can confirm.

Rashford has already agreed personal terms with Barca, and the Catalan giants have the option to make his loan permanent for €30m (£26m).

However, Barca are assessing how they can make the transfer cheaper, and the smaller details of the move have yet to be finalised.

United have no intention of accepting less than £26m for Rashford, forcing Barca to schedule in new talks.

The forward is eager to join Hansi Flick’s side permanently and has agreed to lower his wages to aid the switch.