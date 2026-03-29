Spectacular £100m Man Utd signing advances as new permanent manager ‘decided’

Manchester United have reportedly acted on their interest in an elite Premier League star, while senior players are pushing for one manager in particular to be hired as the club’s next permanent boss.

There will be big changes at Old Trafford this summer as Man Utd are expected to sign two new central midfielders, plus a left-back and left winger. A centre-half and right-back may also be on the agenda, depending on sales and how much money INEOS have at their disposal.

Plus, there could be a change in the dugout, with Michael Carrick impressing as interim head coach but United keen to speak with several big-name managers, too.

Man Utd begin signing talks

Man Utd hold confirmed interest in Newcastle United superstar Sandro Tonali, and progress is seemingly being made.

According to trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd are ‘working hard’ to beat Arsenal and Manchester City in the race for the midfielder.

“It will be an intense summer for Newcastle, as there has already been interest [in Tonali] from Arsenal since January,” he said.

“But Arsenal, at this moment, are a separate topic, because both Manchester United and City will target important midfielders. United could even sign two.

“Sandro Tonali is a player really appreciated internally, especially by United. The number one target for Man City at this moment is Elliot Anderson. Manchester United are working hard on Tonali.”

It has also been revealed that Man Utd have entered talks with Tonali’s entourage to set up a deal.

The Italy star reportedly has a gentleman’s agreement in place with Newcastle that will allow him to leave this summer. The Magpies want £80-100million to sell.

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Update on next manager

Several senior Man Utd players want Carrick to get the job full-time ready for next season, as per The Sun.

Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have been particularly impressed by how Carrick has turned the club’s fortunes around.

A source is quoted as saying: “Michael has come in and done great because he has been a breath of fresh air.

“Some of the players expected that, because playing for Amorim was like playing chess. You had to follow his rules to the tee, whereas Michael has told them to express themselves.

“What they are really impressed with is his knowledge of the game.

“He knows about players in other leagues and clearly spends an awful lot of time thinking about football and following it.

“The players know it’s not their decision, but the majority would be happy if he got the job permanently.”

Palmer warms to Chelsea exit

The Sun have also talked up United’s chances of snaring Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer in a blockbuster summer deal.

They report that Palmer is ‘frustrated’ by the tactical changes made by Chelsea. He was unhappy with the decision to loan Nicolas Jackson to Bayern Munich last summer as he had a good relationship with the striker.

The report adds that Palmer has said yes to a stunning move to United, the club he grew up supporting.

The attacking midfielder also appears unsettled in London and would be keen to move back up north, closer to his family.

But United would have to pay a whopping £150m to prise Palmer away from Chelsea.