Manchester United have been given a great opportunity to re-sign one of their former stars, according to a journalist, while a report has revealed how much JJ Gabriel will cost his next club.

Over the summer, Man Utd rebuilt their midfield by landing Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba, while they also signed backup goalkeeper Karl Darlow and young winger Tynan Thompson. Attention has now turned to which players could arrive at Old Trafford in January.

Centre-forward and left-back are key positions United aim to bolster, but they could also make a shock move for another midfielder…

Man Utd return planned

As per Italian journalist Giovanni Scotto, there is growing uncertainty over Scott McTominay’s future at Napoli amid interest from his former club United, plus Aston Villa.

Scotto said (via Area Napoli): “He hasn’t renewed with Napoli and wants to think things through. Manchester United and Aston Villa have shown some interest, but McTominay intends to wait.

“Napoli don’t want to lose McTominay and will offer him a contract renewal with the possibility of leaving through a gentleman’s agreement; a sort of handshake.”

McTominay’s contract with Napoli runs until June 2028, and the fact he is refusing to sign an extension is increasing the chances of a transfer.

Recent reports in the Italian media have stated it is ‘likely’ the Scot will leave for a new club next summer.

His price tag is rumoured to be as low as €25-30m (£21-25m), which would be a bargain considering how well he has performed in Italy.

JJ Gabriel latest

Teenage sensation Gabriel will cost his new club at least £8.5m through a transfer payment to United, compensation to the player’s family, a three-year contract worth over €1m (£850,000) per season and agent fees, according to Barcelona-based newspaper Sport.

United are trying to tie the attacking midfielder down to a scholarship deal that would significantly increase the fee they could demand for him.

As things stand, Gabriel is eligible to leave the club for a major European side in January, as he has an Irish passport, and United would only receive £300-350k in compensation.

Our sources state that Real Madrid and Barcelona are leading Bayern Munich and PSG in the race for Gabriel.

Chelsea made an approach for the 16-year-old but were quickly rejected as he is prioritising a move abroad.

Forest’s Murillo stance

Nottingham Forest have been made aware that United could make a move for Brazilian centre-back Murillo in January after placing him high up on their defensive shortlist.

Forest have made it clear it would take an ‘exceptional offer’ for them to consider selling Murillo mid-season, we understand.

Forest view him as a crucial part of their starting eleven as they look to establish themselves as regulars in European competitions.

Murillo signed a new contract at the City Ground in May, which has strengthened their position.

Potential alternatives to the 24-year-old include Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Castello Lukeba of RB Leipzig.