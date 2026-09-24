Man Utd make contact for new Argentinian keeper who’s stalled contract talks – report

Manchester United have made an approach for the potential signing of rising Argentina star Santiago Beltran, according to a report.

Beltran is a 21-year-old goalkeeper who made his debut for the senior Argentina team in June. He came through the River Plate academy before gaining promotion to their first team in January 2025.

Beltran has established himself as No 1 for the Argentine giants this season, having made 39 appearances across all competitions so far, and kept 15 clean sheets.

Beltran is viewed as a potential successor for Chelsea keeper Emi Martinez in Lionel Scaloni’s national team setup.

He could soon complete a big transfer to a European club, too.

ESPN Argentina claim United and Inter Milan have ‘inquired about’ Beltran recently and are ‘monitoring his progress’.

The report adds: ‘Of course, nothing is definite yet, but sooner rather than later Beltrán will leave River and his next destination will be in Europe.’

The shot-stopper’s contract runs until December 2027, and River Plate recently initiated talks over a potential extension.

However, ‘negotiations are not progressing’. That is because both Beltran and his agents are keen on securing a top European move.

In addition to interest from United and Inter, it emerged last week that Aston Villa have sent scouts to compile a report on Beltran’s ability.

Over the summer, United loaned out unwanted keeper duo Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir. Onana returned to Trabzonspor, while Bayindir headed to Celta Vigo.

The pair could be sold next summer as they have no future at Old Trafford. Such moves could make room for Beltran in Michael Carrick’s squad.

Senne Lammens is Man Utd’s current No 1, while the Red Devils also brought in Karl Darlow on a free transfer from Leeds United in the summer.

Man Utd express interest in Santiago Beltran

Darlow is not a long-term option though, as he is 35 years old and has only signed a two-year contract.

As such, Man Utd might swoop for Beltran next year to replace Darlow in the long run and eventually compete with Lammens for his starting spot.

Previous reports have suggested Beltran would cost around £18million to sign.

Despite United’s early interest, it is more likely Beltran will join a club lower down the food chain in Europe next, in order to continue his exciting development.

Meanwhile, the odds of United sacking Carrick have been slashed, with a report naming a six-time title winner at the top of the club’s wish list.

Plus, a final decision from United starlet JJ Gabriel on his future is reportedly imminent.