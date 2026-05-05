Galatasaray’s pursuit of Bruno Fernandes has been confirmed by a senior journalist, while the Manchester United captain’s chances of winning the PFA Player of the Year award have been savaged.

Fernandes has been in sensational form this season, particularly since Michael Carrick arrived as interim boss in January. The attacking midfielder has notched eight goals and 21 assists in 34 matches, with 20 of those assists coming in the Premier League.

Fernandes has tied with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne for the assists record in a single campaign, and needs just one more to take the title outright.

But Fernandes’ contract at Man Utd expires in June 2027, leading to speculation he might consider a transfer. The Portugal star has already admitted he will make a decision on his future after the World Cup.

On April 19, reports in the Turkish press claimed Galatasaray are aiming to make Fernandes their next ‘superstar’ signing and are plotting a ‘daring move’ to prise him out of Old Trafford.

This has now been confirmed by Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, who states that Galatasaray want to ‘make headlines’ this summer by capturing Fernandes as their new No 10.

The Super Lig leaders have installed Fernandes as their ‘ultimate dream target’ and plan to ‘get in contact with his camp again’, having first done so in January.

However, Galatasaray appreciate it will be an extremely difficult move to pull off, as Fernandes is loving life under Carrick. Plus, United look set to qualify for the Champions League, which will be key to keeping top stars like Fernandes and also landing elite new players.

Now that Kobbie Mainoo has signed a new long-term deal, United plan to ‘banish all uncertainty’ over Fernandes’ future by tying him down to fresh terms, too.

It was claimed last week that United view keeping Fernandes as the crucial transfer decision that will help them win the Premier League title inside two years.

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Fernandes award would be a ‘total joke’ – presenter

Should Arsenal fail to win the title this season, then Fernandes will have a great chance at winning the Player of the Year award.

But on Saturday, talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham claimed this would be a ‘total joke’. Durham claimed the 31-year-old is ‘taking a year off football this season’ as he will not play anywhere near as many games as other players such as Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Nico O’Reilly.

United have put £150m aside to sign three midfielders who will help Fernandes out next season, as per a report.

Carlos Baleba is expected to be the first to join in an £80m move, and he could be followed to the club by two more stars.

Carrick’s decision to put Fernandes back in the No 10 position has worked wonders for all parties. It has now been suggested that two vital factors have seen INEOS greenlight Carrick’s permanent appointment.