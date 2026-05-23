Man Utd ‘enter race’ for £100m Prem double deal as ‘agreement’ reached

Manchester United could raid West Ham United for two of their best players this summer, according to a journalist, while the exact cost of Ederson’s prospective transfer from Atalanta has been revealed.

West Ham are at serious risk of being relegated to the Championship. In order to stay up, they must beat Leeds United on the final day and hope Tottenham Hotspur lose to Everton.

A plethora of stars are expected to leave the London Stadium if West Ham do drop down to the second tier, and Man Utd are among the clubs looking to capitalise…

Man Utd want two West Ham assets

We revealed earlier this week that Man Utd have stepped up their hunt for central midfielder Mateus Fernandes by making a new approach.

The Portuguese is understood to be prioritising a move to Old Trafford over other options such as Arsenal and Chelsea.

As per Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, United have also ‘entered the race’ for Fernandes’ team-mate, Jarrod Bowen.

The versatile forward will almost certainly ‘be on United’s radar’ if West Ham go down, as he will be available for a ‘cut-price fee’.

Bowen would not normally ‘fit United’s profile’ given he is 29 years old, but he has been deemed a ‘smart pick up’ as he is ‘Premier League proven’.

It has already been suggested United could save West Ham from £100m worth of relegation debt by snaring both Fernandes and Bowen.

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Ederson deal being ‘finalised’

Michael Carrick looks set to benefit from a new-look midfield next season, as United are close to signing Ederson and are eyeing up Fernandes next.

SportItalia claim United have reached a ‘full agreement’ with Atalanta for Ederson worth €48m plus €5m in add-ons, amounting to a total package of €53m (£46m).

The two clubs are ‘finalising’ the last details of the transfer, while the Brazilian is ‘ready to fly’ to England to formally join United.

The £46m fee is described as a ‘monstrous’ gain for Atalanta considering Ederson was due to enter the final year of his contract.

We confirmed earlier on Saturday that the 26-year-old has ‘said yes’ to United.

Surprise Chelsea rumour

While discussing United’s defensive targets, journalist Ben Jacobs namechecked Chelsea’s Josh Acheampong.

“Murillo has been discussed in the past,” he said.

“A more right-sided option, Josh Acheampong, who Chelsea have always said, he is just not for sale. Period.

“And I am led to believe that’s a genuine stance.

“But Acheampong, who is also on the radar of Manchester City, is going to have to understand heading into the new season under a new manager, how often is he going to play?

“Because Chelsea are looking to sign another new starting centre-back.

“Maybe, if Alonso reverts to his favoured back-three, Acheampong gets more opportunities, maybe he doesn’t.

“So, Chelsea’s perspective is he’s pretty much untouchable, but information is that the player would be interested in exploring options if he feels he is not going to be getting regular game time next season.”