Giggs tips stunning transfer U-turn at Man Utd – NOT Marcus Rashford

Ryan Giggs has suggested Rasmus Hojlund could complete a bombshell return to Manchester United, while also discussing whether Michael Carrick will get the manager’s job full-time.

Man Utd paid Atalanta £64million plus £8m in possible add-ons for Hojlund in August 2023, making him their new centre-forward. Despite joining at the age of just 20, Hojlund impressed during his debut season at Old Trafford, hitting 16 goals in 43 appearances.

However, that fell to 10 goals in 52 matches the following campaign, which prompted United to offload Hojlund last summer.

He linked up with Scott McTominay at Napoli, joining on an initial loan that will become permanent for £38m if certain conditions are met.

In December, Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna predicted the Dane to join permanently at the end of the season.

During an appearance on Rio Ferdinand Presents, Giggs said: “He [Carrick] has got big decisions with the likes of Marcus [Rashford], Hojlund, [Jadon] Sancho, all these players.”

When asked if he would keep any of those forwards, Giggs added: “Maybe Hojlund, maybe. I thought he was unlucky. He was just the only centre-forward at the club.”

During Hojlund’s second season it became clear that he was struggling with being their main striker at such a young age. United failed to sign a more experienced No 9 to help him out.

Hojlund has improved in Italy, having notched 14 goals and five assists in 30 matches so far.

The 23-year-old could thrive back at Old Trafford, as Benjamin Sesko will share the weight of expectations with him.

Despite Giggs’ advice, Hojlund’s United chapter appears to be over, and he is expected to become a permanent member of Napoli’s squad next season.

When asked why Carrick deserves the United job permanently, Giggs continued: “I think a strong personality and just the quiet way he’s gone about it.

“The way we played against Manchester City, that’s the United way. Pass and move, pass and move. When you get the ball into the dribblers you can make things happen, that’s when you can take risks.

“Man Utd has always been about no player being quicker than the ball, you saw that little triangle in the City game, and that was after just a few days of training.

“Let’s see what he can do with a pre-season and getting the players he wants.”

As Giggs mentions, United are also facing decisions on Rashford and Sancho this summer.

We confirmed on March 27 that Rashford is fully committed to Barcelona and does not want to go anywhere else. But United have been left frustrated by Barca’s struggles to pay their €30m (£26m) purchase clause outright.

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Man Utd look to offload Marcus Rashford

It is possible that Rashford returns to United to train under Carrick briefly before agreeing another loan move to Barca, giving the Catalans time to improve their finances.

Sources have confirmed to us that Sancho will leave Old Trafford on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.

We revealed on March 25 that Aston Villa have held ‘encouraging talks’ for Sancho as they battle Borussia Dortmund for his services.

With regards to Carrick, we understand the former midfielder is firmly on course to become United’s permanent head coach, despite interest in other candidates such as Julian Nagelsmann and Andoni Iraola.

Carrick might have a decision to make over Bruno Fernandes this summer, as a ‘daring’ approach for the playmaker is reportedly coming.