Next Man Utd manager: Growing support for title winner after Howe bombshell

Man Utd board members are growing in their support for hiring Julian Nagelsmann after a potential issue around landing Eddie Howe has emerged, according to reports.

The Red Devils made it eight matches without a win in all competitions on Sunday after they lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Carrick had been feeling the pressure after Man Utd were beaten 4-1 by Serie A side Como in the Champions League on Wednesday – but the loss against the Cherries ramped up the criticism to new levels.

Widespread reports revealed on Monday that the Man Utd hierarchy were holding ‘crisis talks’ over Carrick’s future and how to take the club forward.

It is understood that Carrick has since been left ‘in limbo’ with it ‘unclear’ whether the Man Utd head coach will take training on Tuesday morning.

Numerous managers have been linked to the Man Utd hotseat with Unai Emery, Fabian Hurzeler, Antonio Conte, Howe and Nagelsmann among the top names mooted.

READ NEXT: Man Utd: Respected journalist delivers SEVEN updates from Carrick ‘crisis talks’

Man Utd sources have told TEAMtalk that Howe is emerging as the leading contender to replace Carrick at Old Trafford with the former midfielder expected to be dismissed as manager

However, there could be an issue with the Red Devils’ potential pursuit of Howe with Lee Ryder of The Chronicle insisting that Man Utd would have ‘to cough up compensation to Newcastle’.

Howe is ‘said to be open to the job’ but that a ‘significant payout’ would be due to Newcastle if the ex-Bournemouth boss and his coaching staff arrived at Old Trafford.

The Chronicle added: ‘Howe was on around £6m a year at Newcastle and serving a multi-year deal that was extended in summer 2024.

‘It is a payout that could lead to millions coming the way of Newcastle given United agreed to allow staff members such as Jason Tindall, Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone to leave with him, amid rumours of them going back into management with Howe.’

The Daily Telegraph have revealed that both Howe and Nagelsmann ‘would each have support’ if Man Utd decide to sack Carrick in the near future.

But it has been suggested that ex-Bayern Munich head coach Nagelsmann now has growing support within the walls of the Man Utd boardroom.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd choose ‘DREAM’ manager to replace Carrick – it’s NOT Howe

The report adds: ‘Nagelsmann, the former Bayern Munich head coach who left the Germany national team job after a disappointing World Cup, is understood to be an attractive proposition to certain figures at United, while Howe would also be in the frame and is interested in the position should it become available.’

Former Man Utd assistant manager Rene Meulensteen would not be in favour of appointing ex-Tottenham and Chelsea boss Conte as everything “would come crashing down really, really quickly”.

Meulensteen said on talkSPORT: “I’ve seen that name being said and I would not be a supporter of that appointment at all.

“I think that would maybe get a very short uplift but it would come crashing down really, really quickly knowing the way that Conte goes about his job.

“I wouldn’t be in favour of that.

“If you asked me any other names, I couldn’t tell you, because the problem is not the next manager.

“Yes, he needs to be a strong personality, a strong character with great, strong views about the way he wants to do things. But every other manager that has been there before has, reading between the lines, said the same thing.

“The problem is that the ownership has Manchester United in a headlock. That’s the problem and they can’t get out it.”