Manchester United have been urged to show a ruthless streak and disregard everything Michael Carrick has done in favour of attempting to hire two managers – one of which we can confirm is keen on taking the Old Trafford job.

Carrick has worked wonders in his role as interim manager so far, guiding Man Utd to six wins, one draw and one defeat. The up-turn in results has thrust Man Utd into contention for the Champions League spots, and the way United are playing would suggest they might even finish as high as third.

Carrick’s deal runs until the end of the season and it’s no secret he wants the job outright.

However, United have fallen into the trap of giving an interim boss the keys to the kingdom before when choosing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019.

And according to the latest from the Manchester Evening News, United would be wise to explore the possobility of hiring one of two ‘elite’ managers first before they consider settling for Carrick.

One of their chief Man Utd reporters, Steven Railston, insisted United must look at PSG’s Luis Enrique and Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann first.

Railston explained: ‘The 44-year-old (Carrick) has overachieved since his return in January, exceeding expectations, and should be hired on a permanent basis if he guides the club into the Champions League, provided that elite managers are not available.

‘Who falls into the elite category? Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann are two who should be considered ahead of Carrick, regardless of what he achieves this season.

‘They have a proven record of success at the highest level, and have achieved more than Carrick in their careers.

‘United should court Enrique and Nagelsmann to gauge interest in taking the job. Enrique has won the Champions League twice, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, and has delivered domestic trophies for both clubs.’

Nagelsmann wants Man Utd

There’s very little chance of prising Enrique out of PSG, though a move for Nagelsmann is very much in play.

A recent update from reporter Ben Jacobs claimed Nagelsmann, along with Roberto Martinez and Roberto De Zerbi are the three managers Man Utd are focussing on right now.

That came after our insider, Graeme Bailey broke news on March 4 of Nagelsmann eyeing up the Man Utd job.

Bailey explained: “Nagelsmann has now turned his attention to the vacant United hotseat, and intermediaries have put his name to the club, making sure it is in the mix.”

The 38-year-old is the current manager of the German national side, and his contract with the German FA runs until 2028.

There is believed to be a release clause in his deal, though it doesn’t activate until 2027. As such, Man Utd would need to negotiate Nagelsmann’s release, which is an added complication that won’t be present if hiring Carrick or De Zerbi, for example.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man Utd news – Ronaldo return / Guimaraes decision / Ligue 1 winger exclusive

In other news, Stunning claims Cristiano Ronaldo could not only return to the Premier League, but join one of Manchester United’s biggest rivals in the form of Chelsea has sparked an unusual response from Fabrizio Romano.

Elsewhere, Man Utd are ready to ‘allocate’ a significant portion of their summer transfer budget to signing Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to reports.

EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool, Man Utd explode into race for jaw-dropping Ligue 1 talent who just tore PSG apart