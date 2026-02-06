Carlo Ancelotti and Luis Enrique have both been linked with the Man Utd job

Manchester United chiefs have reportedly met with the agent of Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique to discuss the permanent manager’s job, while TEAMtalk has already revealed INEOS’s five-strong shortlist.

Man Utd appointed Michael Carrick on an interim basis until the end of the season after firing Ruben Amorim on January 5. Carrick has done a great job during the early stages of his second interim spell, guiding United to three straight Premier League wins.

That run includes impressive victories over title-chasing Manchester City and Arsenal, with United now occupying fourth place as they eye Champions League qualification for next season.

The much-improved results and performances under Carrick have put the Englishman in contention for the job on a permanent basis.

But United do not want to rush into a decision, given it is still early into Carrick’s reign. There could be several elite coaches available this summer, with contracts ending shortly after the World Cup.

According a ‘team of five elite reporters’ on X, formerly Twitter, PSG mastermind Enrique has emerged as a primary target for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.

United chiefs ‘met with agent Ivan de la Pena in Paris last week’. He works for Enrique’s representatives, De la Pena and Sostres.

United ‘tried to convince Enrique to reject PSG’s new contract offer’. This is not the first time United have been linked with the two-time Champions League winner, as they were first credited with interest in him last month.

There were suggestions Enrique might be unhappy at the Parc des Princes amid talks to extend his contract. But both the Spaniard and Fabrizio Romano shut down that speculation on January 12.

Former Arsenal, Chelsea and France star Emmanuel Petit claimed on January 20 that the ‘circus’ INEOS have created at Old Trafford will cost them a world-class managerial hire such as Enrique.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed the five high-profile names United are considering on Tuesday.

Carlo Ancelotti and Mauricio Pochettino are both on the club’s radar, and they are due to become free agents when their respective contracts with Brazil and the USA expire after the World Cup.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd involved in managerial scramble

Roberto De Zerbi is a long-term target for United following the great work he has done at both Brighton & Hove Albion and Marseille.

Then there is rising Premier League duo Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola. Glasner steered Crystal Palace to the FA Cup last year and has confirmed he will leave Selhurst Park this summer, while Iraola has gotten Bournemouth playing an exciting brand of attacking football.

The likes of Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann and Sir Gareth Southgate have been linked with the United job, too.

But United could face competition from other elite clubs such as Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City for new managers this summer.

Man Utd: Big Rashford update; Bayern ‘talks’ ON

Meanwhile, we can confirm Marcus Rashford has no intention of returning to United this summer.

INEOS are also stepping up their hunt for what would be a sublime replacement.

Plus, United have initiated ‘talks’ to sign a big-name Bayern Munich star who is set to move on, according to reports.