Manchester United are reportedly ready to leapfrog rivals in the chase for one of the top central defenders in European football this summer, while a move to sign a new left-back appears to have taken a major step forward.

Old Trafford transfer chiefs are gearing up for a busy summer if, as looks increasingly likely, the club secures Champions League football for next season.

Midfield and defence are the two areas of the team that are likely to garner the most attention, and fresh reports on Friday detail Man Utd moves for two top stars…

Plettenberg confirms Man Utd move for Schlotterbeck

First up, Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that United are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who is top of Liverpool’s wishlist to replace Ibrahima Konate at Anfield and also on Real Madrid’s radar.

The Red Devils are expected to enter the market for another centre-back this summer, despite Harry Maguire closing in on a new deal with the club. Concerns over the amount of time both Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt have spent time on the sidelines has led to United to make a move to add more strength in depth at the position.

And Plettenberg’s latest revelation has opened the door to a move for an elite Germany international, who revealed recently that he has not agreed to a contract extension at Dortmund, despite reports to the contrary.

Plettenburg commented: “I can confirm that Man Utd are interested in Nico Schlotterbeck. If he doesn’t renew his contract, he’ll be available in the summer for €30m-35m (£26-31m).”

That would be an absolute steal for a player who has been one of the best-performing centre-backs in the Bundesliga this campaign. Indeed, the Germany star has been exceptional with his ball-playing ability, completing 63 passes per game with an accuracy of 88%. He has won 64% of his ground and aerial duels for the German giants under head coach Niko Kovac.

Arguably the biggest task in securing his signature will be trying to get the better of both Liverpool and Real, with the latter already reported to have talks over a switch to The Bernabeu this summer.

The best case for scenario for Dortmund would be i a bidding war between the three clubs starts, thus driving that proposed asking price up towards the £40-45m mark.

One big advantage United could have over Liverpool is Champions League qualification. That currently looks strong for the Red Devils, but not so much for the Anfield outfit, as they are in a battle with the likes of Chelsea, Brentford and Everton for the fifth place that should be enough to get in.

One thing is for sure, Schlotterbeck will be very much one to keep an eye on heading into the summer.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd take step forward in Lewis-Skelly chase

Manchester United have reportedly taken the next step to trying to convince Arsenal to sell Myles Lewis-Skelly this summer, although a well-informed journalist has revealed that it will cost them to try and get a deal over the line.

Lewis-Skelly had a superb breakout campaign in 2024/25, establishing himself as a regular starter at left-backwhile also bursting into the England squad under Thomas Tuchel.

However, with Mikel Arteta preferring to use more physical defenders like Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori in that role this term, Lewis-Skelly has found himself on the outside looking in and has not featured in the Premier League since January.

That has alerted rivals clubs as to his potential availability, most notably Man Utd and Chelsea, with our sources revealing last month that Old Trafford bosses have begun laying the groundwork for a potential move for Lewis-Skelly, with the 19-year-old on a four-man shortlist of left-back targets.

And now an update from transfer insider Ben Jacobs, speaking with The United Stand, claims that the Red Devils have taken a step forward by making an actual approach for the player – although he won’t come cheap.

“United made an informal enquiry, they like him,” Jacobs said. “The player is prepared to explore options in order to seek more game time.

“If someone wants to approach club-to-club talks, they’ll have to overpay. Suitors will need to get Lewis-Skelly to buy into the move first, in order to convince Arsenal to negotiate.”

Lewis-Skelly’s exact price tag has yet to emerge, but it will likely be huge for a player still to hit his peak and under contract until 2030.

The teenage talent is not the only left-back on United’s radar, though, as they look for stronger competition for Luke Shaw, amid an impending exit for Tyrell Malacia and Patrick Dorgu now being considered a much more attacking option.

Benfica star Samuel Dahl has been watched more than 10 times by United scouts this season, while Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, Crystal Palace star Tyrick Mitchell and David Raum of RB Leipzig are also in the mix for a move to Old Trafford.

DON’T MISS: Sign up to our Newsletter and never miss our exclusive content

Pochettino drops down Man Utd list

Meanwhile, Jacobs has revealed that two other preferred candidates are ahead of Mauricio Pochettino to become the new permanent Manchester United head coach.

The Argentine has been linked with the United job for a number of years, following his successful stints at both Southamton and Tottenham, and is now in charge of the USA national team ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

However, there is strong speculation he will leave the role after the showcase tournament, although a return to Spurs won’t be happening after they appointed Roberto De Zerbi as their next permanent appointment this week.

But, according to Jacobs, a clause in Pochettino’s USA contract will complicate talks with United. Instead, Michael Carrick may get the job permanently, or United could swoop for Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann.

“There is a mechanism in Pochettino’s contract, to not leave immediately,” Jacobs told The United Stand.

“His contract runs for a limbo month, giving a few wind-down weeks in August.

“So if you want Pochettino for the start of the Premier League season, United will still have to go to US Soccer and negotiate that exit.

“Nagelsmann and Carrick are higher than Pochettino currently.

“In April, there will be some formal outreach to other candidates. Carrick is an option and will be encouraged by what he’s already done compared to others.

“I think Man Utd will have a name, potentially a manager in place, before the World Cup.

“With Nagelsmann, he is contracted until 2028, and is open to a club job this summer. He has been keen to manage in the Premier League.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

More Man Utd news: Fernandes exit; Rogers signing update

There are figures within Manchester United who are ready to cash in on Bruno Fernandes if anticipated ‘massive offers’ arrive from PSG, Bayern Munich or Saudi Arabia this summer, according to a report.

Aston Villa sensation Morgan Rogers has reportedly made a significant exit decision, with four Premier League clubs, including Man Utd, ‘targeting a mega-money transfer’.

Finally, former United midfielder Nicky Butt has urged his old club to bring a top midfielder back to Old Trafford at some point in the future.