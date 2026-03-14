A stunning report has named the latest crop of high profile stars Manchester United will ‘listen to offers’ for in the summer, and of the overall NINE who can leave, four already have their fates sealed.

It’s no secret Man Utd will spend heavily on new recruits at season’s end, with central midfield the primary focus. However, additions will also be sought at centre-back, left-back and left wing. If Joshua Zirkzee – who is understood to be increasingly unhappy at his lack of opportunities – leaves too, a new striker will be added.

To free up both room and funds, a plethora of major exits are on the horizon, some of which have already been determined.

Tyrell Malacia (signed for £15m), Casemiro (£70m add-ons included) and Jadon Sancho (£73m) are all leaving via free agency. The trio’s existing deals are up in the summer and all will move on.

Over the past 24 hours, Napoli have confirmed they’ll sign Rasmus Hojlund (bought for £72m add-ons included) for €44m / £38.2m in the summer.

Napoli’s loan contains a conditional obligation to buy that’s dependant on Champions League qualification, but even if it’s not triggered, their director, Giovanni Manna, has publicly announced the deal will get done.

Those four exits could be just the tip of the iceberg if the latest from The Sun is anything to go by.

They state that with Man Utd still clearing a backlog of historical owed transfer fees and the club intending to invest heavily in new signings this summer, more lucrative exits are on the cards.

Man Utd will reportedly ‘listen to offers’ for five more stars – Andre Onana (signed for £47.2m add-ons included), Manuel Ugarte (£52m), Mason Mount (£60m add-ons included), Marcus Rashford (£0) and Joshua Zirkzee (£36.5m).

In total, the combined cost of the nine players Man Utd are either offloading or are at least open to parting ways with is roughly £426m.

The report then claimed on the five they named: ‘That flop quintet cost Man Utd £250m, and the club are unlikely to recoup back even half of that in transfer fees.’

Reports have claimed Onana wants another shot at becoming Man Utd’s No 1 when his loan at Trabzonspor expires.

Onana will not get that opportunity, however, with the gloves now belonging to the wildly impressive Senne Lammens.

Ugarte has never truly got to grips with English football and with United hunting one and more probably two new midfielders, he can join Casemiro in leaving – assuming a suitable offer is received, of course.

Mount is perhaps the most surprising name on the Sun’s list, though it perhaps reflects the fact he continues to struggle with injury. The best ability is availability and it’s not one Mount can usually provide.

Barcelona want to turn Rashford’s loan spell permanent and can do so via their €30m option to buy.

However, the latest from talkSPORT stated Barca – who are still up against it financially – have now offered to take Rashford on loan again next season instead.

Man Utd are in no mood to play those sorts of games and their stance is clear – pay €30m or they’ll find a club who will.

Zirkzee is behind Benjamin Sesko in the pecking order and you struggle to see that changing even if Man Utd appoint a different manager in the summer. After a slow start, Sesko has shown signs of the unstoppable player he can become in England over the past few months.

In Zirkzee’s case, a return to Serie A where his stock remains high following his previous stellar spell with Bologna is anticipated.

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