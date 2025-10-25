Manchester United look likely to opt for one midfielder over another star

Manchester United are putting a lot of effort into the scouting of midfielders for 2026 and insider Dean Jones has confirmed who the top of the list is.

Ruben Amorim finally looks like he’s managing to get through at United. Two Premier League wins on the spin for the first time since he joined almost a year ago suggest a step in the right direction.

Those have been helped by new signings at the club, largely in the attack. Amorim brought in three attackers in the summer: Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, and each are now having an impact.

But the boss wants to build on that and the majority of links now are in regards to midfield signings.

Some big names have been linked with moves to Old Trafford, and insider Jones has detailed which of them is most likely to join.

“If I had to say who I think the top target is then I would say Adam Wharton is becoming the one, but the reality is that none of this is straight forward. I think Carlos Baleba would be right in the mix if his price tag was not so high, but with the sums of money we are looking at I would say that I think they see Wharton as a more reliable signing.

“I would like to be able to predict how this will work out but it really is too soon to know. Between now and January there is a good chance things change in terms of player satisfaction or injuries – or even new targets could emerge.

“Wharton is intriguing to them though, from what I hear. It’s just going to be a very difficult deal in January – but that’s the case for all the players in England they’re looking at.”

How much will Wharton cost?

The suggestion in current reports is that Wharton will cost upwards of £70million. That is one of the reasons Real Madrid are said to have exited the race for the Crystal Palace midfielder, seeing that as too high a sum.

Previous reports have suggested that United are intending to lodge an offer of £60million for him, though.

That is far less than what they’d be forced to pay were they to go down the Baleba route.

He’s valued at north of £100million and some reports have even suggested Brighton feel he should be in the same region as Moises Caicedo, who they sold to Chelsea for £115million in 2023.

Man Utd round-up: Amorim surprised at new signing

One of Amorim’s summer signings, Senne Lammens, has drawn praise from the manager, as he said: “his impact has surprised me a little bit.”

Meanwhile, United are said to have made a high-value offer for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

Elsewhere, the Red Devils have been linked with a move for Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski.

However, TEAMtalk insider Jones has labelled that move “unthinkable.”

