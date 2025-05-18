Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United have neglected the chance to complete the signing of a star who is now desperate to join Real Madrid, and reports claim the Spanish giants have opened talks over a deal.

A summer of great change is on the horizon at Old Trafford, with Ruben Amorim given his first real shot at overhauling the squad he inherited. The Man Utd boss has not been shy in criticising the options at his disposal since taking charge and a series of both arrivals and exits are planned.

How much Man Utd will have to spend – along with their relative appeal to potential signings – will largely be determined by the outcome of Wednesday’s clash with Tottenham.

Winning the Europa League final in Bilbao will secure entry into next season’s Champions League. It will also lock in around £85m in extra income that comes with playing in Europe’s top competition.

However, one signing Man Utd could make irrespective of the result against Spurs is triggering the buy-back clause in Alvaro Carreras’ contract.

Man Utd sold the left-back to Benfica last summer following a successful loan spell the in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign. Upon completing the sale, United inserted a buy-back clause believed to be worth £15m.

Carreras has shone in Portugal, with the regular starter racking up 49 appearances this term and providing four goals and five assists from deep.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd will not trigger their option to bring the 22-year-old back to Manchester.

With that avenue closed, Carreras has set his sights on signing for Real Madrid who intend to sign a left-back as part of their defensive revamp this summer.

“They (Real Madrid) also want to sign a left-back,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

After pouring cold water on links between Real Madrid and Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Romano continued: “Alvaro Carreras – important to say the player would be more than happy, more than open to joining Real Madrid.

“The player already gave his green light to this potential option [and now] waiting for Real Madrid and Benfica to have an official contact.

“At the moment sources from Benfica insist they have not received an official bid from Real Madrid, so still waiting for the formal steps in this story.

“This week Real Madrid have been very busy with Dean Huijsen, but for sure [Carreras] is super keen on the move.

“Man Utd have a buy-back clause for Carreras but are NOT triggering that, also because they invested in Patrick Dorgu.

“So Real Madrid are now for sure considering Carreras as one of the options at left-back. Not the only one, but for sure one of the possibilities.”

Alvaro Carreras transfer still benefits Man Utd

While Romano insisted no official contacts have taken place, reports in Spain have claimed talks over the potential transfer have ‘opened’ behind the scenes.

Carreras was previously in Real Madrid’s youth system between 2017-20 before being poached by Man Utd.

His return to the Bernabeu would coincide with the club’s defensive overhaul, with Trent Alexander-Arnold (free transfer) and Dean Huijsen (£50m) already agreeing moves.

Carreras making it a hattrick would benefit Man Utd given the Red Devils also inserted a sell-on clause into the Spaniard’s deal with Benfica.

Confirming as much in May of last year, Romano stated: “Benfica confirm Alvaro Fernandez [Carreras] joining the club on permanent deal from Man United. €6m to Man United plus buy back clause, matching rights and also sell-on clause.”

At what percentage point the sell-on clause is set it is not yet clear.

