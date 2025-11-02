Man Utd not surprised Sesko is flopping, as insider reveals future transfer plans

Why Manchester United expected Benjamin Sesko to endure a slow start has been revealed by a transfer insider who also shed light on the club’s future transfer plans.

A common theme among many big-money United buys who’ve struggled at Old Trafford is they arrived from foreign leagues.

The likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Antony and Jadon Sancho all cost huge fees and none can be classified as even a moderate success at Man Utd.

As such, the club made it their mission to look closer to home when splashing the cash in the summer.

Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha – who are unquestionably among United’s top performers this term – were signed from fellow Premier League sides.

The attacking pair are more than proven in England’s top flight and as such, it’s come as no surprise to see them hit the ground running.

The same cannot be said of £77.6m striker, Benjamin Sesko, however. But according to transfer insider, Dean Jones, United aren’t all that surprised that Sesko has notched just two goals in 11 appearances so far.

“The performances of Cunha and Mbeumo compared to Sesko so far help us to understand why United have this view that signings from within the Premier League are preferable,” Jones told TEAMtalk.

“They very clearly identified Mbeumo and Cunha as having traits and data that were repeatable and consistent. Sesko has not been as good as those two so far and to some extent that was expected.”

Jones went on to stress United will continue to give priority to signing players with Premier League experience in future windows.

Elliot Anderson at Nottingham Forest is fast emerging as a key target in central midfield for 2026. If United dip back into the market for another attacker, keep an eye on Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

“I really do think this is why they continue to look at players like Semenyo, who is consistently good, as well as players like Anderson at Forest,” continued Jones. “The fact they are at smaller clubs like Cunha and Mbeumo is also important.

“The problem of course is that any signing within the Premier League has its own issues in terms of how much you have to pay.”

Gary Neville not impressed with Benjamin Sesko

Sesko laboured last time out against Forest and despite initially being reluctant to go all in on the player, United legend, Gary Neville, couldn’t hide his true feelings for long.

Speaking on NBC Sports after the 2-2 draw, Neville said: “I’m no further forward with him. The jury is out.

“He’s well off it compared to the other summer signings that Man United made up front in Cunha and Mbeumo.

“He looks awkward, he had a couple of really good opportunities in the first half when balls got played over the top and his touch wasn’t quite right.

“For 80 million pound, you can say he’s young, has a lot of potential and is only just settling in, but you still want to see a bit more.”

