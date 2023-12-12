Man Utd offer Barcelona stunning winger swap; Ten Hag’s plan B if Sancho trade fails revealed

Manchester United have ‘proposed’ swapping Jadon Sancho with Barcelona winger Raphinha, and Erik ten Hag’s back-up plan if that audacious move fails has come to light.

Sancho, 23, can only be classified as a disastrous signing given how his Old Trafford career has unfolded. The Englishman cost £73m to sign when plucked from Borussia Dortmund, though has failed to justify that lofty price tag.

Sancho’s record for Man Utd stands at 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances. Given the winger notched 36 goals and 40 assists in his final two seasons with Dortmund, the drop-off is extraordinary.

Sancho remains frozen out in Manchester amid his ongoing dispute with Ten Hag. A January exit is on the cards, with the Independent recently confirming United will listen to offers for the forward.

Borussia Dortmund and Juventus have both shown interest in what would likely be a six-month loan deal. The idea of swapping Sancho with Dortmund’s Donyell Malen has also been floated.

However, according to Spanish outlet Sport, Man Utd have fixed their gaze on swapping Sancho for Raphinha.

Sport state Man Utd have taken the lead on the potential transfer and have ‘proposed to Barca an exchange for Raphinha.’

Ten Hag is labelled fully aware no club is going to pay anything close to the £73m United paid back in 2021. As such, a swap would be one way of recouping value by way of landing a replacement.

Is Raphinha swap actually viable?

Raphinha is reportedly the player in United’s sights and the Brazilian is proven in England. The 26-year-old shone for two seasons at Leeds United before earning a £55m move to Catalonia in 2022.

Barcelona fended off stiff competition from Arsenal and Chelsea at the time. Aiding their cause was the fact Barcelona were Raphinha’s dream club.

However, the bubble has burst with Raphinha tumbling down the pecking order this season. Indeed, only five of Raphinha’s 12 LaLiga appearances this season have been starts.

Two of the starts have come over the past few weeks and Sport note Raphinha is determined to prove his worth in Spain. As such, the inference is he would take some convincing to accept being turfed out to a struggling Man Utd side.

Sport do not hint at Barcelona’s intentions regarding the alleged swap proposal. However, another factor against the move is the presence of Deco.

The Portuguese previously served as Raphinha’s agent when overseeing his move to Barcelona. Deco now serves as Barca’s sporting director and greenlighting Raphinha’s exit after just 18 months at the club would be an admission his former client can’t cut the mustard at Barca.

Ten Hag’s plan B emerges

In the event the Sancho-Raphinha swap fails to materialise, United do still intend to get Sancho off of their books.

According to Football Insider, Sancho’s replacement could come from within if he’s not involved in any sort of swap.

FI state Ten Hag is ‘keen to take a look’ at Amad Diallo who is homing in on a return to fitness.

Amad thrived while loaned to Championship side Sunderland last season, returning figures of 14 goals and four assists in 42 appearances.

The 21-year-old is building his match fitness after overcoming a knee injury and will reportedly be given a chance to shine in the coming weeks.

Should he impress, it’s claimed Amad will serve as Sancho’s de facto successor, thus preventing the need for United to sign a replacement.

Taking that route would allow United to channel their funds towards January additions at centre-half and striker.

Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo is their primary target at the heart of defence and is valued around the £40m mark.

Strikers United have made enquiries into include Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart) and Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).

Lois Openda – also of Leipzig – is a confirmed target too, though his £75m price tag makes a summer move far likelier than a January one.

If Amad fails to grasp the nettle, another loan exit in January could take shape.

DON’T MISS: Thomas Tuchel sends worst possible news to Man Utd ahead of Champions League D-Day