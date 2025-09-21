Man Utd ‘offer’ €50m plus Kobbie Mainoo for Real Madrid ace; instant decision reached amid ‘future captain’ claim

A stunning report claims Manchester United have proposed €50m plus Kobbie Mainoo in exchange for an underrated Real Madrid star, and whether the move can proceed is already clear.

Man Utd got their second win of the campaign on the board on Saturday, though made life unnecessarily difficult when surrendering a man-advantage.

United were two goals up, 11 against 10 and cruising against Chelsea before Casemiro saw red for a second bookable offence just prior to half time. United would hold on to secure all three points but only after they were made to sweat when Trevoh Chalobah pulled one back.

Central midfield has been a sore spot for Ruben Amorim thus far and that is the area of United’s squad that will receive heavy investment in 2026.

Man Utd intend to return for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba. But with Casemiro likely in his ‘final season’ at Old Trafford, Manuel Ugarte up for sale and murmurings of Bruno Fernandes heading to Saudi Arabia growing, multiple additions might be required.

Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) are both admired. But according to a sensational report from DefensaCentral, Man Utd have fixed their gaze on Real Madrid.

The report’s headline read: ‘Manchester United offers Mainoo and 50 million for a Real Madrid player.’ The Real Madrid player in question is Federico Valverde.

The all-action Uruguayan, 27, is not one of Los Blancos’ biggest stars in terms of name recognition, though he might be one of their most important.

Man Utd reportedly hope to bring that influence and importance over to England and are seemingly willing to serve up Mainoo as bait.

The academy graduate is unhappy with his lack of opportunities this season and pushed to leave on loan in the final week of the summer window. But given Man Utd did not sign a new midfielder of their own, Mainoo’s exit request was denied.

Real Madrid’s instant decision

Whether an ‘offer’ has actually been made is debateable. It may be a case of Mainoo plus €50m for Valverde has been floated as a possibility by intermediaries.

In any case, what is clear is the move is a non-starter, even though Real Madrid are known to be among Mainoo’s admirers.

Valverde is viewed as a ‘future captain’ of Real Madrid and per the report, Xabi Alonso’s side have ‘no intention’ of accepting the Mainoo plus €50m package.

Another Spanish outlet, Fichajes, have also reported on Man Utd’s interest in Valverde.

But again, they are not known for being among the more reliable news sources either and it’s TEAMtalk’s understanding that Man Utd are looking within the Premier League and not abroad for their midfield additions.

Signing players who boast no EPL experience is one criticism that’s been levelled at Man Utd in recent times.

The club took steps towards changing that strategy in the summer with the arrivals of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo who as you’d expect, have both settled quickly.

