Manchester United ‘could be on the verge of ruining’ a dream Arsenal transfer, with an alleged €70m bid for an electric winger having knock-on consequences at Emirates Stadium, according to reports.

A momentous summer window awaits at Old Trafford, with Ruben Amorim given his first real opportunity at reshaping Man Utd’s squad in his image. A right wing-back will be signed, as will a player to fill one of the two No 10 spots and a striker.

Regarding the roles behind the striker, a stunning new report from Fichajes claims Man Utd have aimed high by tabling an offer for a player enjoying a career year.

It’s stated the Red Devils have bid €70m/£58.9m for Barcelona attacker, Raphinha.

The Brazilian has returned outrageous figures of 27 goals and 21 assists in 42 matches this season. Raphinha has donned the captain’s armband on multiple occasions and has found a new home on the left flank, with Lamine Yamal now established on the right side.

Raphinha’s exploits have put him among the frontrunners to win the Ballon d’Or. Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe, to name just two, will have a say in the matter, though winning big trophies can often put a player over the edge.

Following their dramatic comeback victory over Atletico Madrid on Sunday night, Barcelona now sit atop the LaLiga table with a game in hand. They’ve also advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Liverpool and Salah, meanwhile, are out of the UCL.

Man Utd are apparently suitably impressed by Raphinha’s showings and are said to have tabled a €70m offer that given Barcelona’s perilous financial state, they ‘could find difficult to refuse.’

Of course, Man Utd would also have a job on their hands in convincing Raphinha to leave Barcelona who he previously declared were his dream club upon signing from Leeds United.

There’s also the winger’s past connections with Leeds – one of Man Utd’s bitterest rivals – muddying the waters.

Raphinha to Man Utd bad news for Arsenal

The outlet bringing news of Man Utd’s alleged bid aren’t known for being all that reliable. Nonetheless, a separate report from Football London picked up the report and provided further context.

They claimed that if news of Man Utd’s bid is accurate, a potential deal could have ramifications down at Arsenal.

Barcelona would be forced into signing a direct replacement if Raphinha leaves and a long-term goal in Catalonia is Nico Williams.

The Athletic Bilbao winger is six years younger than Raphinha and can be signed for a smaller fee that what United have reportedly bid for Raphinha. Williams’ release clause is worth €58m/£48.7m.

Williams is Arsenal’s dream signing for the left wing and viewed as a sizeable upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli. Per BILD, the Gunners recently opened talks over the winger’s signing.

However, Football London summarised how Man Utd could throw a Raphinha-shaped spanner in the works.

‘Williams could become like-for-like replacement for Brazilian winger Raphinha [at Barcelona] – with United now being linked with forking out at least £60million for the Brazilian.

‘That would then mean a perfect spot for Williams would open up at Camp Nou – leaving Arsenal in the dry.’

