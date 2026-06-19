Manchester United have opened talks to bring West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, while the Red Devils continue to try and get a deal over the line for his teammate Mateus Fernandes.

The Red Devils are looking to build on a brilliant second half of the season from Michael Carrick’s side, who finished third in the Premier League and qualified for next season’s Champions League.

Man Utd‘s transfer budget will have been boosted by qualification for the Champions League, while it will also help them attract a better calibre of player to Old Trafford.

As well as signing at least two new midfielders over the summer and a left-back, Man Utd have made bringing in a new left-winger one of their top priorities.

TEAMtalk recently revealed that Man Utd are primed to launch their opening offer for West Ham winger Summerville, which is NOT likely to be accepted given it will fall some way short of West Ham’s asking price.

And now Italian journalist Nico Schira is claiming that Man Utd have now ‘opened talks’ over a deal for the World Cup star, who scored his first Netherlands goal in a 2-2 draw against Japan last week, while they have also ‘offered’ Summerville a five-year contract.

Schira wrote on X: ‘#ManchesterUnited have opened talks to try to sign #WestHam’s winger Crysencio #Summerville. #MUFC have offered to the dutch player a contract until 2031 with the option to 2032. #transfers #mutd #WHUFC.’

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Man Utd ‘paying serious attention’ to Summerville – Ornstein

David Ornstein of The Athletic recently revealed interest from Man Utd in the West Ham winger and claimed that the Hammers will hold out for around £50m.

Ornstein wrote for The Athletic: ‘One of those paying serious attention to Summerville are Manchester United, the tricky winger ranking highly among multiple options being studied in case they recruit in that position.

‘United have enquired about his situation and will be aware that it is expected to cost approximately £50million for West Ham to sanction the departure of a player under contract until June 2029.

‘Much will depend on the future of Marcus Rashford, given that Barcelona did not activate the €30m buy option in his season-long loan (it expired on Monday).’

Man Utd are also in hot pursuit of Summerville’s West Ham team-mate, Fernandes, with Fabrizio Romano insisting that the Red Devils are now in ‘direct contract’ over a deal.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The contacts are going to continue in the next hours and days for Mateus Fernandes. Man Utd are there.

“Man Utd want to get the player, and are in direct contact with the player’s camp. Fernandes is very keen on a move to Manchester United.

“The discussions on the player side are going well, both with the player and his camp.

“Now it depends on the club-to-club discussions with West Ham. They’re starting at an £85m valuation for Fernandes.

“Ideally, they wanted £100m, but the expectation is they could close the deal at around £85m, not less than this.

“Man Utd’s initial discussion with those taking care of this deal is under £85m. So Man Utd want to spend less than this.”