According to reports, Manchester United have offered Mason Mount to AC Milan, while Fabrizio Romano has also revealed whether Amad Diallo could also join the Serie A giants.

The Red Devils are active in the transfer market for recruits in various positions, but their priority is to overhaul their midfield this summer.

Having already struck a deal to sign Ederson Silva from Atalanta, Man Utd could add one or two more midfielders this summer, but they need exits to raise funds with a move for Matheus Fernandes still on amid competition from Tottenham Hotspur.

United had hoped to offload Manuel Ugarte to free up funds, but this now appears unlikely after he sustained a serious knee injury at the World Cup.

Instead, Man Utd could offload Mount because he has had his injury issues since joining them from Chelsea and is currently down the pecking order under Michael Carrick.

Now, it has emerged that he could reunite with Ruben Amorim at AC Milan, with Milan Press reporting that the head coach has given the ‘green light’ for the Serie A giants to sign him after Man Utd ‘proposed’ a 25 million euro (£21.5m) transfer.

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Mason Mount sale looks on as Michael Carrick reaches ‘decision’ on Amad Diallo

Milan Press said on X: ‘Amorim’s new Milan is gearing up for a transfer window full of big signings, also featuring opportunities and proposals

‘As gathered by the editorial team of http://MilanPress.it, one of the names proposed to Milan in recent hours is that of Mason Mount, Manchester United midfielder born in 1999.

‘Ruben Amorim has already coached him at Old Trafford and has given the green light to start a possible negotiation. Exchange of information underway and market value around 25 million.’

Diallo, who was one of Amorim’s better performers during his reign at Man Utd, has also been linked with a move to AC Milan.

However, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Carrick has been insistent that Diallo is going nowhere this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There have been reports from Italy suggesting he could move to AC Milan, with various stories linking him to a transfer away from Manchester United.

“Manchester United’s position is very clear. Amad Diallo is not for sale this summer,” Romano said.

“Michael Carrick has made his decision known to the club, and Manchester United fully expect Amad Diallo to remain part of their plans for the new season.

“So if you continue to see speculation linking Amad Diallo with Milan or other clubs, Manchester United’s stance has not changed. They want him to stay at the club.”

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