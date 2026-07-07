Man Utd to offer more than £85m as INEOS go all in on ‘dream signing’

Manchester United are ready to pay more than their maximum number for Mateus Fernandes when bidding for a ‘dream’ target, according to reports.

Man Utd were prepared to pay £85m for Mateus Fernandes, though not in guaranteed payments. It’s since emerged United only wanted to commit to £80m, with the remaining £5m comprising add-ons.

It is that hesitation that allowed Tottenham to seal a deal for themselves, leaving INEOS floundering in the midfield market at a time when targets are being cherry-picked by other clubs.

Sandro Tonali has also joined Tottenham via a club-record £100m deal, while Elliot Anderson moved to Manchester City for a club-record £116m.

Accordingly, Man Utd are exploring other targets and per Fabrizio Romano, the two players they’ll attempt to sign next are Alex Scott (Bournemouth) and Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid).

The latest from The Athletic states Man Utd and INEOS are ready to push the button on Tchouameni’s signing.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd ready to pay over £85m for Aurelien Tchouameni

They declared on Tuesday: ‘United are ready if Real Madrid decide to sell Tchouameni.

‘The Spanish club would prefer to make sales before funding further arrivals, and United have held talks to ascertain their stance on the 26-year-old France midfielder, whose contract at the Bernabeu runs until June 2028.’

And according to the latest from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Man Utd are now ready to pay in excess of €100m / £85m for the 26-year-old Frenchman.

They stated: ‘In Tchouaméni’s case, the team that desperately wants him is Manchester United.

‘This interest isn’t new, but the English club is reportedly prepared to offer a substantial sum, over €100 million (£85 million), to sign him.

‘Tchouaméni is a key player for [Jose] Mourinho and has no intention of leaving, but if the offer is substantial, everything could change. ‘

READ NEXT: Fabrizio Romano suggests Vivell behind Man Utd pursuit of £50m box-to-box midfielder

Fabrizio Romano on two issues affecting Man Utd chances

As mentioned, Man Utd are prepared to spend heavily on Tchouameni, and Real Madrid could conceivably sanction a sale if big money is put forward.

However, when detailing the lay of the land, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, highlighted the two issues negatively impacting Man Utd’s chances in this saga.

He explained: “What I have always said, and what I also maintain today, is that internally at Manchester United, Tchouameni has always been seen as the perfect signing for midfield.

“Top player, elite mentality, world class, so they consider Tchouameni as the perfect replacement for Casemiro.

“Then the point here is on two topics. The first one is the salary.

“Tchouameni is on a very big salary at Real Madrid, and at the moment, the understanding is that Manchester United made already clear to those close to Tchouameni in the contacts they had over the recent months that the only way for Tchouameni to go eventually to Man Utd is on a different salary. And so, that’s the first issue.

DON’T MISS: Fabrizio Romano says midfielder’s ‘big desire’ is to join Man Utd and is awaiting INEOS ‘proposal’

“The second issue is Real Madrid. At the moment, Man Utd are yet to receive any green light from Real Madrid to go and negotiate for Tchouameni.

“At the moment, they are not receiving any sort of message from Madrid, like, okay, let’s sit at a table and try reach an agreement.

“So, the question is could be the dream signing for Man Utd?

“For sure. He is a player they like, they love, but at the same time the Tchouameni situation could be complicated because of the salary and what Real Madrid decide.”