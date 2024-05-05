Man Utd ‘offer’ to be accepted as ‘furious’ president of Euro giant ‘lists’ Ratcliffe target for sale

Man Utd continue to be linked with a move for Barcelona star Ronald Araujo

Barcelona are reportedly ‘ready to listen to offers’ for Ronald Araujo, who Manchester United have ‘already offered a huge contract’, per reports.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made signing a new centre-back one of his priorities for the summer transfer window and has several exciting options on his shortlist.

TEAMtalk sources state that Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite remains Man Utd’s top target but his £75m price tag could prove too costly for them.

They have their eye on alternative options and Araujo is one player who has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford for several months.

A recent report cited by our friends at Football365 claims that the Red Devils have put a ‘huge contract offer’ on the table for the Spanish defender.

Barcelona are set to part with several players in the coming weeks as they look to generate the funds for their own transfer business.

Araujo has often been tipped to be one of the stars sold this summer. He has made 36 appearances for the Catalans this term, helping his team to clean sheets in the process, and has the potential to be a solid addition for Man Utd if they can get a deal done.

Barcelona ready to sell Man Utd target

Spanish outlet Barca Universal has claimed that Barcelona president Joan Laporta is now willing to listen to offers for Araujo after he has become an ‘antagonist’ at the Camp Nou.

Laporta’s decision could reportedly be down to the Catalans’ 4-2 defeat to Girona on Saturday.

Barca scored a third-minute opener, only for them to concede a minute later, before taking the lead again on the brink of half-time.

The second half saw an Xavi’s side collapse, however, conceding three second-half goals in the space of eight minutes.

According to Sport in Spain, Laporta was ‘untethered and his rage knew no bounds after the loss.’ He was reportedly spotted shouting “This can’t be!” after the game.

The loss could have serious financial consequences for Barca, too, as their place in the Spanish Super Cup is now under threat after they dropped to third place in the LaLiga table.

If they finish third, it means Laporta will not be able to adopt a new ‘one in one out’ approach in the summer, which was dependent on the funds generated from playing in the Super Cup.

The result also meant that no club could mathematically catch Real Madrid, who have now won the LaLiga title.

Araujo being sold is allegedly one of the likely consequences of Barca’s capitulation against Girona and therefore, Man Utd have a real chance to bring him in.

He is valued at around €70m (£60m), per Transfermarkt.

