Man Utd ‘offer’ vital player in crazy swap deal for Barcelona star who’s ‘on Ratcliffe’s list’

Manchester United have offered club captain Bruno Fernandes in a swap deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to reports.

De Jong has been linked with a move to the Red Devils ever since his former manager Erik ten Hag took the reins at Old Trafford in 2022.

Fernandes remains one of Man Utd’s most important players, scoring 10 goals and making seven assists in 33 Premier League appearances this season.

The Portugal international has received some criticism, though, with pundits claiming he isn’t ‘captain material’ and calling out his negative body language on the pitch.

Fernandes also hinted in a recent interview with DAZN Portugal that a move away from Man Utd for him could happen this summer.

“Obviously, it doesn’t just depend on me, does it?” Fernandes said.

“A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time, you have to want him to stay. At the moment, I feel there’s that on both sides.

“I’m not thinking too much about the future, not least because, obviously, this season hasn’t been at the level I’d hoped for, either individually or collectively, so far.

“So, if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won’t be until after the Euros because nothing will be able to take my focus away from the FA Cup final and the Euros, as there’s nothing more important than that at the moment.”

Man Utd to offer Fernandes plus cash for Barca star

According to Spanish newspaper Nacional, Man Utd have ‘offered a swap’ of Fernandes for De Jong, who they ‘continue to insist on signing’ from Barcelona.

De Jong ‘still appears on the list of Ratcliffe’s objectives’ despite the fact that Ten Hag is in serious danger of being sacked.

And now Man Utd are willing to ‘sacrifice’ Fernandes in order to get a deal done for the Dutch international.

They ‘don’t want to pay’ De Jong’s €90m (£77.5m) valuation and have instead ‘offered compensation of €20m (£17m)’ plus Fernandes to secure his signature.

Fernandes would jump at the chance to join Barcelona, with the report stating he’d ‘give the OK to Barca with his eyes closed’ and is ‘willing to lower his salary to be able to put himself under Xavi’s command.’

Whether or not Man Utd can convince De Jong to join them this summer, however, remains to be seen. He is under contract at the Camp Nou until 2026 and is an important player for the Catalans.

