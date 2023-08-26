Man Utd offer Wolves mind-boggling swap, as Ten Hag gambles on attacking upgrade

Manchester United have offered Wolves a surprising swap deal, with Erik ten Hag prepared to sacrifice defensive solidity for greater attacking firepower, per a remarkable report.

The Red Devils have long been linked with offloading right-back Aarton Wan-Bissaka ever since Ten Hag took charge.

Wan-Bissaka’s attacking limitations have been well documented, though it is an area of his game that is showing signs of improvement.

Wan-Bissaka has started all three of United’s three Premier League matches this season. As such, it comes as something of a surprise to see Football Insider report he’s been served up in a swap offer.

The online outlet state Man Utd have ‘asked Wolves’ about the possibility of trading Wan-Bissaka for Nelson Semedo.

The aim, per the report, would be to add greater attacking threat to Ten Hag’s right-back position.

Semedo, 29, is known for his marauding runs down the right flank, though his attacking numbers since arriving at Molineux don’t suggest there’s much end product.

Indeed, in 106 matches for Wolves Semedo has registered just two goals and four assists.

Nonetheless, FI insist discussions have taken place over the shock swap.

Wan-Bissaka came close to leaving Man Utd last January, with Fabrizio Romano claiming Celtic’s Josip Juranovic was eyed as his direct replacement.

However, Wan-Bissaka earned a reprieve through his stellar displays in the weeks following the World Cup and Ten Hag duly saw no reason to turf the 25-year-old out.

Wan-Bissaka’s place in doubt… again?

“Man Utd in November and December were looking for a new right-back, “said Romano via his YouTube channel.

“Wan-Bissaka was expected to leave and a new right-back to come after Wan-Bissaka had a very difficult first part of the season.

“But he did very well in January and Man Utd decided to stay with him and [instead] invest money on [Wout] Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer.

“But we have to add one thing – they had a right-back in their hands, ready to be signed in case Wan-Bissaka was going to leave.

“That player was Josip Juranovic. Croatian right-back playing now for Union Berlin but he was at Celtic [at the time].

“Manchester United had Juranovic top of the list as back-up right-back to Diogo Dalot. Dalot is of course the owner of the right wing at Man Utd. Juranovic was a serious option.

“The Man Utd board discussed his name, he was a concrete option, but after waiting and waiting and waiting, Man Utd decided to keep Wan-Bissaka after doing very well in January.

“And so the Juranovic deal collapsed and he decided to accept the bid of Union Berlin.”

But fast forward to present day and exit speculation regarding Wan-Bissaka is swirling again. This time around it’s Semedo who is reportedly in United’s sights as his replacement.

READ MORE: One in, one out at Man Utd, with new signing agreed and Crystal Palace medical booked