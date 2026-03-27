Man Utd have been offered the chance to a top Barcelona attacker

TEAMtalk understands that Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Ferran Torres from Barcelona, as the Catalan giants explore creative solutions to ease their ongoing financial constraints.

The Spain international is no stranger to Manchester, having spent two years with Manchester City before making his move to Barcelona in 2022.

Torres has grown into an important figure at the Camp Nou, and this season alone he has delivered an impressive return of 15 goals for Barcelona.

Under Hansi Flick, he has often been deployed centrally, with the likes of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Marcus Rashford occupying the wide attacking roles.

Despite previous interest from Arsenal, Torres has historically resisted a return to the Premier League. However, his future is now less certain.

The 26-year-old is under contract until 2027, but while discussions have taken place over an extension, our sources understand that a new deal is not close.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are continuing to navigate financial limitations that are impacting their transfer plans – a situation that could end up benefitting Man Utd.

Their pursuit of Julian Alvarez is complicated by budget restrictions, while they are also considering another loan move for Rashford, potentially delaying any permanent deal until 2027.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Barcelona also exploring Torres exchange deals

As part of their strategy, Barca have explored possible player exchange opportunities involving both Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

Sources confirm that Torres has been offered to both clubs as part of those discussions with intermediaries doing their work on possible landing spots for the former Valencia man.

For United, the interest is understandable. As previously revealed by our sources, they are actively searching for a versatile forward capable of operating across the front line — a profile Torres fits well. We are told the Old Trafford hierarchy are intrigued by the opportunity and hold a positive view of the player.

Sources stress that any deal for Torres would be separate from negotiations involving Rashford. However, bringing Torres in could influence United’s stance on whether to sanction another loan move for the England international.

Importantly, Arsenal are also keeping a close eye on developments.

Our sources indicate that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is a long-term admirer of Torres and would be open to exploring a deal should the opportunity arise.

From Torres’ perspective, he is now weighing his options carefully. A move to either United or Atletico Madrid could offer him a more prominent, consistent role – something he may feel is no longer guaranteed at Barcelona despite his strong contributions.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

More Man Utd news: More Barcelona links; Tonali signing boost

Man Utd are also keen on another impressive Barca talent as they look to bring in a replacement for an exit-bound star to bolster their backline.

Elsewhere, the Red Devils have been given real hope of securing the signing of Sandro Tonali this summer after an update from a respected journalist, with confidence that a deal can be done amid a gentleman’s agreement.

Finally, United are interested in a summer deal for a top Everton midfielder who has enjoyed a tremendous campaign on Merseyside, although they will likely have their work cut out trying to secure a transfer.