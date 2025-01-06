Man Utd offered €65m striker in stunning swap, as BOTH players give greenlight to moving

Manchester United have been offered Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as part of a blockbuster cash-plus-player swap, and TEAMtalk understands BOTH players are open to moving in the January window.

Vlahovic, 24, cost a fee rising to €80m when Juventus beat Arsenal to his signing from Fiorentina in the winter window of 2022. The Serbia international has bagged 53 goals in 124 matches for Juventus and is top-scoring for the club this season with 12 goals.

However, Vlahovic remains on the contract he penned when arriving three years ago, which only has 18 months left to run.

A fresh update from talkSPORT on Monday stated the frontman has ‘shown no sign yet that he plans to extend his stay.’

TEAMtalk have been informed that Juventus are desperate to cash in while they still can. Accordingly, talkSPORT reported and our own sources at TEAMtalk can confirm that Vlahovic has been offered to Man Utd.

We understand Chelsea and Tottenham too have been offered the player, though it’s Man Utd where the action could lay given Juventus’ interest in Joshua Zirkzee.

Transfer insider Rudy Galetti exclusively told us on December 31 that Zirkzee has tasked his agent with securing a quick-fire return to Serie A this month.

Juventus are fronting the queue for the Dutchman who has struggled mightily since his £36.5m arrival from Bologna last summer.

As such Juve have offered Vlahovic to Man Utd as part of a cash-plus-player proposal that would send Zirkzee to Turin. The deal in question would be permanent for both players and not involve loans.

Providing their insight into the developing situation, Caught Offside claimed Juventus value Vlahovic at €65m/£54m.

As such, Man Utd would be asked to pay a fee to bring the combined value of their end of the deal up to Vlahovic’s valuation.

Vlahovic/Zirkzee swap a win-win for all?

The deal would appear to be a win-win on paper for all involved.

Juventus would offload a player whose contract is running down and who TEAMtalk understands wants to move on this month. It has long been speculated that Vlahovic’s future when the time comes to leave Juventus will lay in England.

United would land a more potent frontman who’ll compete with Rasmus Hojlund for the starting role, and Zirkzee would secure his desired return to Italy.

But while the proposal does make a lot of sense, it’s important to note any deal is in its infancy at present and nothing is agreed with either player or between the clubs just yet.

Latest Man Utd news – Leny Yoro, Victor Osimhen

In other news, Ruben Amorim and his coaching staff are understood to be ecstatic with the progress Leny Yoro is making at Old Trafford.

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed the 19-year-old summer signing is already viewed as one of United’s few “untouchables.”

“Ruben Amorim and his staff are very happy with Leny Yoro and his development,” wrote Romano.

“Game time being managed now after long injury but club and staff very happy with Leny. He’s among few untouchable players at Man Utd.”

Elsewhere, Sky Germany have cooled claims Man Utd could sign Victor Osimhen this month.

It had been reported Osimhen was keen to join Man Utd in January and the Red Devils were working to finalise a deal with Osimhen’s parent club, Napoli.

Taking to X, their reporter, Florian Plettenberg, stated: “Understand that [Osimhen’s loan club] Galatasaray are currently ‘100%’ convinced that Victor Osimhen will NOT leave the club this winter.

“At the moment, there are also no negotiations taking place with other teams.”