Manchester United have reportedly been given the opportunity to sign Liverpool target Pierre Kalulu, with a ‘strong suspicion’ on the Juventus star revealed.

Kalulu has emerged as an option for several Premier League clubs who are in the market for a centre-back ahead of this summer.

This includes Man Utd, who could bring in more cover in defence ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.

25-year-old Kalulu has emerged as a key player for Juventus over the past two seasons. He has made 89 appearances since joining the Serie A giants from AC Milan for around £12m following an initial loan spell.

Kalulu has been one of Juventus’ better performers this season and has currently being monitored by Man Utd, Liverpool and Aston Villa.

This is according to Caught Offside, who point out that Kalulu is ‘one of Liverpool’s top defensive targets’, though Man Utd and Aston Villa are also ‘in the mix’.

These sides are said to have been ‘given an exciting transfer opportunity’ with Kalulu, with it noted that there is a ‘strong suspicion’ he will be sold for around 40 million euros (£34.5m) this summer despite Juventus’ willingness to keep him.

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Man Utd transfers: INEOS preparing for another big summer overhaul

Man Utd are currently prioritising a midfield overhaul, and the latest information is that they could even sign three players to bolster their options in this department.

The Red Devils are also said to have offered a significant ‘contract proposal’ to fend off competition from rivals to sign a long-term target.

Still, United reportedly could yet sign another centre-back despite recently tying Harry Maguire to a new contract beyond this summer.

And this news will please ex-United star Paul Parker, who has brutally insisted that his former cub cannot “move forward” with Maguire.

Parker told The Metro: “[Heaven] is getting more games, but he’s playing with Harry Maguire, and he’s not a leader on the pitch.

“He’s earned his contract, I think, in certain ways, because he’s done okay. But if you want to move forward, you don’t move forward with Harry Maguire. So you go out and you get another centre half.”

On Heaven, Parker continued: “He [Heaven] should have been given an opportunity earlier in Carrick’s reign.

“I think he’s doing his bit now, but he’s come in and he’s done well. Sometimes he’s a bit rash, but you’ve got to remember how young he is and he’s trying too hard sometimes.

“You’ve got Martinez and you’ve got Yoro there as well, but you don’t need an older statesman who’s been there. You don’t move forward with Harry Maguire in your team, as far as I’m concerned.”

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