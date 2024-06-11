Barcelona have cooked up an incredible cash-plus-player offer they hope will convince Manchester United to part ways with a star they’ve deemed unsellable for any price, a report has claimed.

Barcelona’s financial woes have been well documented and it’s a situation that has forced the Spanish giant to wheel and deal in the transfer market.

The vast bulk of new recruits over recent years have either been loans or free agent pick-ups. Using players as makeweights in deals is another way Barcelona can lower the cost of transfers.

Amid the rise if Spanish phenom Lamine Yamal, former Leeds United winger Raphinha has taken a back seat in Barcelona.

The 27-year-old has been deemed expendable by Barcelona chiefs and thanks in no small part to Yamal, has been put up for sale.

However, despite the transfer window’s opening being just around the corner, Barcelona are yet to receive any formal proposals for Raphinha.

As such, reports coming out of Spain have claimed Barcelona are attempting to engineer a remarkable transfer with Man Utd by including Raphinha as a high-powered makeweight.

It’s claimed new manager Hansi Flick has instructed Barcelona president Joan Laporta to explore the signing of Kobbie Mainoo.

Raphinha plus €10m for Kobbie Mainoo

The 18-year-old shone during a breakthrough season at Old Trafford that culminated with a man of the match display in the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

Flick views Mainoo as a player for the here and now despite still being a teenager and relatively inexperienced. Before Barcelona turn their attention to more realistic midfield targets such as Martín Zubimendi, Amadou Onana, Mikel Merino or Joshua Kimmich, Barcelona have fixed their gaze on Mainoo.

Pulling off what would unquestionably be a shock coup looks difficult in the extreme, not least because Man Utd have zero intention of selling.

Indeed, Mainoo – along with fellow young stars Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund – have been deemed unavailable for sale at any price.

Nonetheless, Barcelona still intend to ask the question and the offer they’ll put to Man Utd is Raphinha plus €10m/£8.5m for Mainoo.

No chance Ratcliffe sells Mainoo as new deal nears

In all likelihood, that is not an offer that stands any chance of succeeding.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is gunning for younger stars in their teens and early 20s in the market. The new co-owner is favouring players with Premier League experience which Raphinha does possess, though at 27 he’s beyond Ratcliffe’s ideal age range.

Furthermore, there is no suggestion Mainoo would entertain the move and no suggestion Man Utd want to cash in.

Additionally, Mainoo and his camp are in discussions with Man Utd over a treble-your-money new contract.

The latest reports state Mainoo is expected to put pen to paper on a deal worth £60,000-a-week before the new season begins in August. Mainoo currently pockets £20,000-a-week at Old Trafford.

As such, Barcelona are barking up the wrong tree with their cash-plus-player offer for Mainoo.

