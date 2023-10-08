Man Utd offered serious Jadon Sancho transfer solution as Euro giants move to sign banished star in cut-price deal

Jadon Sancho could be booted out of Man Utd on the cheap

Manchester United appear to have found themselves a buyer for Jadon Sancho with reports claiming one of Italy’s biggest sides have come forward with a serious proposition to sign the out-of-favour winger – but any deal will hit the Red Devils hard in the pocket.

Sancho was again overlooked by Manchester United as they came from behind in dramatic circumstances on Saturday to record a desperately-needed 2-1 win over Brentford at Old Trafford. Here are nine astonishing facts from United’s dramatic late show against Thomas Frank’s side.

With United’s win easing the pressure a little on Ten Hag going into the international break, they will hope the change in pace around their Carrington training complex can help resolve the big differences between Ten Hag and Sancho.

As it stands, the £350,000 a week winger is being asked to training with the youth squad and is currently barred from first-team duties having publicly called out his manager on social media. That row, which rapidly escalated in the wake of Sancho being axed from the squad that lost 3-1 to Arsenal on September 3, has resulted in Sancho not kicking a ball for United ever since.

Having paid Borussia Dortmund a whopping £73m for his services back in summer 2021, United are yet to see anything like the player that dramatically tore up the Bundesliga.

As a result, his valuation has dropped dramatically and potential top-quality suitors for the player appear thin on the ground.

To that end, his former club Dortmund have quickly shut down the possibility of bringing Sancho back. Links to Bayern Munich also look null and void and while Saudi side Al-Ettifaq are keen, Sancho reportedly wants to continue his playing career at the highest possible level.

Jadon Sancho offered Juventus transfer chance

As a result, the 23-year-old winger has also been linked with two moves to Italy with Roma among those reportedly keen. However, with finances tight at the captial club, it seems unlikely the 23-times England star will find himself signing for the Giallorossi.

However, a genuine alternative has emerged from the shaows in the form of Juventus, with the Bianconeri reportedly ready to present United with a genuine offer to take Sancho off their hands.

And with our transfer expert Fraser Fletcher confirming the news from his sources that Sancho’s career at Old Trafford is over, there now appears a genuine chance United will listen to any offers for the player that comes before them.

To that end, The Sun claims Juve are proposing to sign Sancho on an initial loan deal in January with an option to make the move permanent come next summer if the player impresses.

However, United will need to cover 50 per cent of the player’s £350k a week salary for the move to go through. That’ll mean the winger will still cost the club an eye-watering £700,000 a month.

That said, the fact they could potentially sign the player on a permanent deal next summer appears to be attractive enough for United to accept. To that end, it’s claimed United will hope to fetch as much as £60m for the star. Realistically, however, they are more likely to have to settle for a fee of around half that amount with finances also tight at the Serie A giants.

Either way, it seems Sancho has now played his last game for the Red Devils, with the winger departing having scored just 12 times and contributing six assists from 82 appearances.

