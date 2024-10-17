Manchester United have been presented with a potential solution to their ongoing Antony problem, as the January transfer window approaches.

The Red Devils agreed a package ultimately worth an eye-watering £86million (€103m, $108m) to sign the Brazilian from Ajax in August 2022 after manager Erik ten Hag insisted he wanted his former charge at Old Trafford. But the move to Manchester United has not paid off and the Brazilian has become a figure of fun and a stick at which to poke at Ten Hag over his transfer failures.

Since his arrival, Antony has notched just 12 goals and a paltry five assists in 86 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions – making a mockery of the huge fee they forked out to recruit him.

Reports have suggested United are prepared to let the 24-year-old leave the club for £40m (€47.8m, $52m) in a bid to get him off their books in 2025 but even that fee may put off any potential suitors, with many fans on social media saying he isn’t worth that much.

Now, Dutch football expert Mike Verweij has said on De Telegraaf’s podcast that he can envisage Antony returning to Ajax on loan in January, so long as the Premier League outfit covers most of his reported £200,000-a-week wages.

“Ajax is looking for a left winger, a creative midfielder, and possibly a right winger, that is clear. It could be on loan or a very cheap player. If you can loan Antony cheaply,” said Verweij.

“His salary is probably already quite high for Ajax. But maybe United wants to get rid of him and rent him to Ajax [on the cheap]. Then, that could be an option.

“Antony has shown in the Eredivisie that he can do it. Maybe he can build some confidence here. In the Eredivisie, you quickly overtake your opponents as a winger. I wouldn’t even think it’s such a crazy option.”

Ten Hag maintains faith in Antony

Despite all this talk of Antony leaving United, which he may eventually do, manager Ten Hag is still being patient with the Brazil international – despite the club’s hierarchy viewing the transfer as a disaster.

TEAMtalk understands that Ten Hag believes Antony can still come good at Old Trafford, and, incidentally, he is not worried by summer signing Joshua Zirkzee’s slow start to life at the Red Devils, either.

Indeed, after United’s goalless draw with Aston Villa earlier this month, Ten Hag praised Antony’s impact off the bench at Villa Park.

“We create loads of chances in our seven games but we have to step up. We have to take into consideration [Rasmus] Hojlund is returning, he’s still coming up to full fitness. But others are stepping up. I was impressed from [Marcus] Rashford, also Alejandro Garnacho is so good, and Antony at the end,” he said.

However, in September, the former Ajax boss did stress Antony – whose contract runs until 2027 – must “earn the right” to play for the club.

“He’s impatient. He wants to play.But in top football there are laws. You pick the team that has most chance to win the game, the one with the best dynamic, the best chemistry. Players have to fight for their positions,” said Ten Hag.

“The other players are doing so well – they’re contributing. He has to get over them. He has to earn the right in training. When players do the right thing in training, when the attitude is good, when they show performance in training, they will earn the right to play.”

Regardless, Antony, who is behind the likes of Rashford, Garnacho, and Amad Diallo in the attacking pecking order, has entered uncertain times at United.

New England boss Tuchel explains Man Utd snub

Former Bayern Munich and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will become England’s next permanent manager in January 2025 after signing an 18-month deal with the Three Lions.

The German was United’s top managerial target if Ten Hag was given the boot but the Football Association’s “fast”, “confidential”, an “straightforward” approach convinced him to take up the post.

Elsewhere, Brentford boss Thomas Frank has refused to shut down speculation that he might join United if Ten Hag is dismissed.

While he repeated he is “very happy” at the Bees, the Dane – who has done an excellent job for the London outfit – said it was “very difficult to predict the future”.

Finally, United are said to be keeping tabs on Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies – who will be a free agent next summer.

However, Real Madrid have held a long-term interest in the Canadian left-back and may be in pole position to secure the 23-year-old’s signature.

